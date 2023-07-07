Asus Launches 34-inch TUF Gaming VG34VQL3A 180Hz WQHD Monitor

Asus is launching a new monitor within its popular TUG Gaming range of products, and it looks to pack quite a punch for enthusiasts. The TUF Gaming VG34VQL3A features a 34-inch VA panel with a 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution. And as is often the case with these widescreen monitors, the VG34VQL3A boasts a curved panel, specifically 1500R.

Other features include a 1ms GtG response time, a brightness rating of 400 nits (available in SDR or HDR mode), and Asus claims 125 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut. The refresh rate maxes out at 180Hz, a healthy boost over standard 165Hz panels. However, we’re beginning to see more gaming monitors in the 34-inch WQHD space with 240Hz refresh rates.

One spec that definitely caught my eye was the contrast ratio. VA panels are known for having excellent contrast. While not as good as Mini LED or OLED, they fair far better than IPS panels regarding black levels. Typical VA panels have a contrast ratio of around 3,000:1, but the VG34VQL3A ups the ante to 4,000:1.

Asus confirms that the VG34VQL3A is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, but we’re almost certain that it should also work with Nvidia G-Sync on GeForce graphics cards. It’s also TÜV Flicker-free and Low Blue Light certified, supporting the VESA DisplayHDR 400 specification. Extreme Low Motion Blur is supported.

Regarding connectivity, you’ll find two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports. There’s also an onboard USB hub with three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) ports for connecting your peripherals. And if you don’t want to hook up a set of external speakers, the VG34VQL3A includes two 2-watt speakers onboard. We doubt that they’ll be enough to satisfy extreme audiophiles, but there’s also a 3.5mm jack for your headphones.

Unfortunately, Asus didn’t provide details on expected pricing or availability for the VG34VQL3A. We're keenly interested to see if it has what it takes to join our list of the best curved gaming monitors in a future review.