Colorful X15 Laptop Gains Core i9-12900H CPU Upgrade

Colorful has launched another update to its X15 laptop design. The newest incarnation of this 15-inch gaming laptop is the strongest yet in the CPU stakes, with an Intel Core i9-12900K inside the aluminum chassis. However, for AAA gaming fans, the GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU might be a bit underpowered and better suited for eSports. The new Colorful X15-AT 22 i9 is available to pre-order at $1,799 via the Colorful official web store hosted by Newegg (opens in new tab).

As per our intro, the key performance features of the Colorful X15-AT 22 i9 are the Core i9-12900H CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. Colorful sandwiched these parts in a pleasing-looking aluminum chassis. Other vital components are the 16GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD, Sound Blaster Cinema 6 audio, Intel LAN and Wi-Fi 6/6E, and a 49Wh battery.

Intel’s Core i9-12900H CPU is a 14C/20T part with a max turbo of 5.0GHz, base power of 45W and max turbo power of 115W. We last reviewed laptops with this CPU in June; the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733Z and the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE both garnered moderate to good review scores.

We don’t have the wattage configuration of the Nvidia RTX 3060 Laptop GPU that Colorful has chosen. The laptop reviews above, with the same CPU, both have much more powerful GPUs in the configurations we tested but also cost more. There are plenty of RTX 3060 laptops around, and they are usually paired with lower-tier CPUs. We put together an RTX 3060 laptop deals post earlier today if you want to look at some competition at attractive prices.

Another important quality of any laptop is the screen. This 15-incher is an FHD resolution panel that can run at up to 144Hz refresh rates. Colorful’s blurb says the screen is ‘N72’, which we assume means it covers 72% of the NTSC gamut. Sadly we don’t have more specs regarding gamut, brightness, contrast, and response time. One of the purported highlights of the RTX 3060 Laptop GPU is support for “Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and Adaptive Sync technology,” but that is probably talking about when you plug an external monitor into one of the outputs, not the built-in panel.

Port selection is reasonable, with a trio of USB Type-A, and a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C connector for peripherals. It also has HDMI and Mini DP out, a combi audio jack, RJ-45 LAN, and microSD slot.

Other spec niceties you will be interested in include; the RGB backlit keyboard, and Colorful’s reputedly powerful Storm Blade 2.0 cooling technology.

(Image credit: Colorful)

The new Colorful X15-AT 22 i9 is available to pre-order now at $1,799. To coincide with this release, older models have been discounted (opens in new tab). Last year’s Colorful X15-AT (Intel Core i7-11800H, GeForce RTX 3060) gaming laptop is going to be on offer at $1,094, we have been told. This appears to be a much better value, as all the specs except the CPU appears to be the same as the new Colorful X15-AT 22 i9 model.