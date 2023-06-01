Computex 2023 Day 3 Wrap-Up: MSI's Meteor Lake Laptop, Liquid-Cooled SSDs Arrive and More

Over coverage from Computex is ongoing, and we still have even more new products for your perusal on Day 3. You can see our Day 1 coverage of the show here, and check out everything from Day 2 here. Also, look at our best of Computex 2023 coverage for more on-the-ground coverage.
Meteor Lake Makes a Surprise Appearance, Raptor Lake Hits 7GHz
We aren’t expecting Meteor Lake-based processors and systems to arrive until sometime later this year, but that didn’t stop MSI from displaying a laptop featuring the chip at Computex. The Prestige 16 laptop has a total of 22 threads and includes a Movidius VPU, which is a Meteor Lake-exclusive feature. Also on display was a pyramid-shaped PC from G.Skill with an overclocked Core i9-13900K overclocked to a staggering 7 GHz, accompanied by DDR5-8000 memory running at 10,000 MT/s.
Liquid Cooled SSDs Arrive on the Scene
PCIe 5.0 SSDs bring some incredible performance gains over their PCIe 4.0 predecessors. Unfortunately, the increased performance has also brought commensurable increases in heat output. As a result, we’ve seen PCIe 5.0 SSDs with massive passive heatsinks or active cooling. Adata and TeamGroup are taking a different approach with elaborate liquid cooling setups.
The Best of the Rest
