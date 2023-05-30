Computex 2023 Day 1 Wrap-Up: AI, PCIe 5.0 SSDs and Cases Galore

Computex has kicked off, which means that the Tom's Hardware crew is on the ground covering all the highlights for the event. Our mission is to cover all the latest news of interest to our readers, and we've got a slew of stories for you from Computex 2023.
Here are the highlights from our Day One coverage from Computex 2023.
AI is on the Brain
Artificial intelligence is a hot topic of discussion and that isn't lost on some of the big names in the tech industry. Both Intel and Nvidia have announced new AI initiatives, but they go about it in different ways.
- Intel Demos Meteor Lake's AI Acceleration for PCs, Details VPU Unit
- Nvidia ACE Brings AI to Game Characters, Allows Lifelike Conversations
Laptops Continue to Impress With Innovative Features and Elevated Performance
We always expect OEMs to announce their latest and greatest laptops at Computex; this year's show is no exception. For example, Acer uses AMD's new Ryzen 7840U CPU and Radeon 780M graphics with its Swift Edge 16. The laptop will also be among the first to support Wi-Fi 7. MSI is also getting in on the action with new gaming laptops sporting a partnership with Mercedes-AMD Motorsports.
- Acer’s Swift Edge 16 Uses Ryzen 7040, Supports Wi-Fi 7
- MSI Gets Fast & Furious With Mercedes-AMG Gaming Laptop
PCIe 5.0 SSDs Are Ready for the Spotlight
Manufacturers have been talking up PCIe 5.0 SSD for years, and we're just now seeing the first examples hit the market, offering remarkable performance. We see entries from various manufacturers using the Phison PS5026-E26 or Innogrit IG5666 controllers.
- MSI Spatium M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSD Tops 14.2 GB/s, up to 23 GB/s in RAID
- TeamGroup Announce 'Dazzling' Range at Computex
Cases, Cooling and PSU... Oh My!
With all the high-powered Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors making the rounds along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon 7000 sucking power at a furious rate, keeping this hardware fed and cooled is paramount. Luckily, we've seen some new cases, cooler, and power supplies that are bound to capture the attention of the enthusiast community.
- Asus' ROG Matrix RTX 4090 Is Ultra-Premium, Liquid-Cooled, and Likely Ultra-Expensive
- Lian Li Debuts Cases With Glass on Many Sides, Case Fan with Screen
- TeamGroup Goes All in on Active SSD Cooling With a Trio of Towers
- Cooler Master's Tiny NCore 100 Max Case Finds Room for RTX 4090
- Hyte THICC Q60 AiO Water Block Includes 5-Inch IPS Display
- Cooler Master's V SFX PSUs Hit 1300W, X Silent Fanless Options Up to 750 Watts
- Cooler Master Unveils Full Line of Street Fighter Components, Peripherals
- Cooler Master Unveils New AIO Coolers, Open Loop Concept
- Enermax Cable Master 20 Case Designed for Rear and Front-Mounted Cabling
The Best of the Rest
- Cooler Master's Modular Stream Deck Competitor Snaps Together Like Lego
- Cougar's NxSys Aero Chair Cools Your Back With a 200mm ARGB Fan
- SK Hynix Preps HBM3E Memory: A 25% Speed Boost Over HBM3
- Aorus Z790 Xtreme X Motherboard Lives Up to Name With Wi-Fi 7, Screen and 4x SSDs
- Asus Demos RTX 4070 GPU With No Power Connectors on BTF Motherboard
- Asus' New Wireless Gaming Keyboard Has Custom Switches, Dampening Foam
Keep Up With Tom’s Hardware at Computex 2023
We're going to be in Taiwan all week bringing you all the best from Computex 2023.