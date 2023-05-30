Computex 2023 Day 1 Wrap-Up: AI, PCIe 5.0 SSDs and Cases Galore

Computex has kicked off, which means that the Tom's Hardware crew is on the ground covering all the highlights for the event. Our mission is to cover all the latest news of interest to our readers, and we've got a slew of stories for you from Computex 2023.

Here are the highlights from our Day One coverage from Computex 2023.

AI is on the Brain



Artificial intelligence is a hot topic of discussion and that isn't lost on some of the big names in the tech industry. Both Intel and Nvidia have announced new AI initiatives, but they go about it in different ways.

Laptops Continue to Impress With Innovative Features and Elevated Performance



We always expect OEMs to announce their latest and greatest laptops at Computex; this year's show is no exception. For example, Acer uses AMD's new Ryzen 7840U CPU and Radeon 780M graphics with its Swift Edge 16. The laptop will also be among the first to support Wi-Fi 7. MSI is also getting in on the action with new gaming laptops sporting a partnership with Mercedes-AMD Motorsports.

PCIe 5.0 SSDs Are Ready for the Spotlight

Manufacturers have been talking up PCIe 5.0 SSD for years, and we're just now seeing the first examples hit the market, offering remarkable performance. We see entries from various manufacturers using the Phison PS5026-E26 or Innogrit IG5666 controllers.

Cases, Cooling and PSU... Oh My!



With all the high-powered Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors making the rounds along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 and Radeon 7000 sucking power at a furious rate, keeping this hardware fed and cooled is paramount. Luckily, we've seen some new cases, cooler, and power supplies that are bound to capture the attention of the enthusiast community.

The Best of the Rest

Keep Up With Tom’s Hardware at Computex 2023



We’re going to be in Taiwan all week bringing you all the best from Computex 2023. You can keep up with our coverage from the show floor by checking out the Computex page on our site as well as following us on Facebook and Twitter. We also want to know what you expect to see from Computex 2023, so join the discussion over in the Tom’s Hardware community forums!