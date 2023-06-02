Computex 2023 Day 4 Wrap-Up: Intel Ponte Vecchio, 4.5-Slot RTX 4090 Blowers and More

This is our final day of live coverage from Computex 2023 as the show in Taipei, Taiwan, winds down. We've seen a lot of cool gear during the week, ranging from unexpected cameos by Intel Meteor Lake to elaborate liquid cooling solutions for PCIe 5.0 SSDs. So be sure to check out our Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 coverage for all the best that Computex had to offer so far this week.

Wrapping Things Up at Computex 2023

Although Intel's Ponte Vecchio data center GPU has been on our minds for years, we finally saw it in the flesh at Computex. This 100 billion-transistor beast is impressive in its own right, and seeing eight of them together is a rarity. Also on tap is the FSP 2500W PSU that can easily power four GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs and some of the most insane case mods we saw at the show.

Keep Up With Tom's Hardware at Computex 2023

