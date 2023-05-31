Computex 2023 Day 2 Wrap-Up: 8K Displays, Passively Cooling 600W and More

We last visited Computex in person in 2019, so hitting the ground running at Computex 2023 has been a refreshing return to form following the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see our Day 1 coverage of the show here, but what follows is all about Day 2.

There are plenty of exciting announcements to cover, so read on to see what's hot right now:

5K and 8K Monitors, External RTX 4090 GPU and Custom DDR5

Component manufacturers are out in force, including some dizzying displays from Asus and ASRock. The ASUS PG49WCD rocks a 49-inch 5K resolution (5120 x 1440) and a 144Hz refresh rate, while the 55-inch ASRock PG558KF boasts an 8K resolution.

Also on deck is Gigabyte's Aorus RTX 4090 Gaming Box, which, as its name implies, crams Nvidia's flagship desktop GPU into an external enclosure (complete with factory liquid-cooling and a host of I/O connections on the back).

Cases and Cooling are Still Big Draws at the Show

Computex 2023 has been a great draw for the latest cooling and case technology advances. For example, the SilverStone IceMyst AiO features multiple interconnected fans via a central column. The fans then swing out, allowing them to be positioned where they're most needed.

If you're looking to game in near-silence, there's the Streacom SG10. This fanless gaming case can passively cool up to a 250-watt CPU and a 350-watt GPU.

The Best of the Rest

