Save $90 on Corsair K95 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

When you think of the best gaming keyboards available right now, Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum usually ranks highly — a flagship model with comfortable and rapidly responsive Cherry MX Speed switches, alongside gaming quality of life features like customisable keys and RGB lighting.

And now, you can get $90 off the list price over at Best Buy. Upgrade your gaming setup for just $109.99.

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB Keyboard: was $199.99, now $109.99 @ Best Buy

Outfitted with sweet Cherry MX Speed switches for quicker response times, Corsair's K95 Platinum is a comfortable experience for whatever you throw at it — from typing over long stints to gaming. It also has18 programmable game macro keys and comes with a comfortable palm rest.View Deal

Over the years, Corsair has religiously followed the mantra of not fixing something if it isn't broken. The K95 Platinum is the result of many years of gradual updates to what already started as a pretty stellar gaming keyboard.

This gunmetal gray premium aluminum construction feels nice and weighty in the hand, and the keys use Cherry MX Speed switches for rapid response times to in-game action.

There's also 18 programmable keys for custom game macros, to help you pull off complex commands in games without having to memorize a string of key presses. But this is not just great for gaming, as media keys help you get around programs with ease and the palm wrest is comfortable for long working periods.

Years of engineering have culminated to a great keyboard, which is now at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Grab one now, or take a look at our other recommendations on the best gaming keyboards hub.