Corsair’s Award-Winning PC Case Is Selling at Its Lowest Price Ever

Sometimes you can find a chassis that rivals the best PC cases at a lower cost. Thanks to the best Prime Day deals on tech , Corsair’s formerly mid-priced mid-tower has come down to its lowest price ever. In our Corsair iCue 465X review last year, the case earned 4.5 stars and our Editor’s Choice award. Now, Amazon Prime members can have it for $115, down from $150 .

We tested the iCue 465X in white, but for the discount you’ll have to get the black version. You still get three Corsair LL120 RGB PWM fans in a stylish steel and plastic build, as well as front and left sides graced with tempered glass panels.

If you have a large CPU cooler or tall RAM , you might face clearance struggles with the iCue 465X. But with great thermals and an admirable filtration system, this is a stellar case for builders in favor of Corsair’s RGB-clad design.