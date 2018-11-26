Deal: Crucial’s MX500 SSD Hits 10 Cents per Gigabyte

SSD prices have continued to drop throughout the year and we’ve seen some great SSD deals this holiday shopping season. But nothing has come close to this steal from Amazon on Crucial’s roomy 2TB MX500 SSD. At $209, that’s not only an incredible $291 off the original $499 MSRP, but it works out to what may be an all-time low (at least on a big-name drive) of $0.10 per gigabyte.

This 2.5-inch SATA drive from Crucial won our Editor’s Choice award when we reviewed it earlier this year, thanks to its solid performance, competitive pricing, high endurance rating and data-saving host power failure protection. It also has a five-year warranty and excellent software. This is a very good drive at a stunning price, and one of the best storage deals—or deals period—that you’re likely to come across this holiday shopping season.

Crucial MX500 2TB for $209 (37% off)

