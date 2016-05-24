Cryorig Teases PC Cases; Ola And Taku Are For Your Living Room

Cryorig pushed into the PC chassis market with two new stylish mini-ITX cases that will be showcased at Computex. The new designs are not your traditional tower cases.

Ola

Cryorig doesn’t mince words about its cylindrical home theater lifestyle chassis--the Ola takes a page directly out of Apple’s playbook with a design that is described as “Mac Pro inspired” by the company.

Product Cryorig Ola Dimensions (L x W x H) 88 x 88 x 52.8 mm Weight 5 kg Motherboard Support Mini-ITX Drive Bays -3.5-inch x1-2.5-inch x 1 or 2 PSU Support SFX Maximum CPU Cooler Height 72 – 82 mm Maximum GPU Length 280 mm

The Ola is designed as a living room centerpiece with the capability to house full-length GPUs. The chassis has individual compartments for the mini-ITX motherboard, SFX power supply and full-sized graphics card.

The cylindrical design is intended to increase internal air volume with zero dead space, theoretically providing ample cooling. Dual shark-gill side air intakes pull cool air into the case, and a 140mm fan exhausts heat from the top, offering thermal dissipation adequate for 100-watt Intel Core i7 processors.

Cryorig hopes to bring the Ola to market sometime in Q2 of 2017.

Taku Stand

The Taku is a mini-ITX case and a monitor stand in one, with a thick 3 mm aluminum chassis and support for GPUs up to 240 mm in length. The sliding drawer design provides easy access to the components. Taku is designed as a space-saver chassis, and Cryorig hopes to bring it to market by the end of 2016 or Q1 2017.

Product Cryorig Taku Dimensions (L x W x H) 567 x 134.8 x 270 mm Weight 8 kg Motherboard Support Mini-ITX Drive Bays -3.5-inch x1-2.5-inch x 1 or 2 PSU Support SFX Maximum CPU Cooler Height 47 mm Maximum GPU Length 240 mm

The Ola and Taku are still works in progress, so what we’ll see at Computex shouldn’t be considered a final retail version of the cases. Cryorig plans to release full specifications once the designs are finalized.

