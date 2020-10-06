Curved 27" Samsung Display Down to $209 At Walmart

Curved displays are a staple feature in the best gaming monitors. If you've ever wanted to check out one of these round monitors before but have been scared off by high prices, now might be your chance. The Samsung 27" LC27F591FDNXZA monitor features a curved design and is available on Walmart's website for a $50 discount. It usually runs for $269, but right now you can pick one up for just $209.

SAMSUNG 27" Class Curved LED: was $269, now $209 @Walmart

The LC27F591FDNXZA features an 1800R curve and a Full HD resolution. It spans 27" across and is LED-backlit.View Deal

This monitor supports AMD FreeSync, which is ideal if you're looking to reduce screen tearing. The resolution can get as high as 1920 x 1080. When fully assembled, it has dimensions of 24.18” x 10.65” x 18.00".

You've got multiple input options, from HDMI and DisplayPort to D-sub. It also features built-in 5-watt speakers. This monitor supports 16.7 million colors but can also go into Eye Saver Mode which reduces the amount of blue light and flickers on the screen.