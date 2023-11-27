You can build a 4K-capable Cyber Monday gaming PC for $1,000 Less than the cost of an RTX 4090 Card

There are many fantastic Cyber Monday deals on various PC components like CPUs and SSDs, this is a terrible holiday shopping season for high-end graphics cards. The RTX 4090, which sits at the top of our GPU hierarchy, is sold out at many stores and, as of press time, the cheapest one I could find in stock is a gobsmacking $2,249.

If you don't maintain a GPU price index like we do, you might not know that RTX 4090 cards were selling for as "little" as $1,599 the other day. The prices of other high-end cards such as the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti are also quite prohibitive, at $1,129 and $729 respectively.

But here's the good news: the RTX 4070 is on sale for just $514, the lowest price we've ever seen for it. This card is good enough to play games at 4K resolution with ultra settings; on our test suite of games, it averaged a smooth 57.2 fps. And, by using parts that are on sale for Cyber Monday, you can build a PC around the 4070 and a Core i5-13600KF, a fantastic mid-range gaming CPU, for just $1,300. That's about $1,000 less than the cheapest RTX 4090 you can currently buy online.

It took me only a few minutes to spec out the following Cyber Monday 4K PC build. Note that this is for a desktop PC only and does not include the price of the OS (you can get Windows cheap or free) or any peripherals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Model Price CPU Intel Core i5-13600KF $249 GPU Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge 514 SSD Samsung 990 Pro $119 Motherboard MSI PRO Z790-S WiFi 158 RAM Team T-Force Vulcan 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 6000 79 Case Phanteks Eclipse G360A Mesh Mid-Tower 66 Power Supply Corsair CX-M CX650M 64 Cooler DeepCool LS720 87 Total Row 8 - Cell 1 $1,336

Cyber Monday GPU Deal: RTX 4070

So let's talk about these components for a second. First and foremost, the RTX 4070 is a fantastic mid-range gaming card. Is it as fast as an RTX 4090 or even an RTX 4070 Ti? No. But it's very smooth at 1080p and 1440p and more-than-playable at 4K with ray tracing off. Look at these numbers from our GPU hierarchy.

Now, you might be looking at the table above and saying "why not get a Radeon RX 7800 XT instead?" It's a little cheaper and its frame rates are a little higher. However, when we turn to gaming with ray tracing enabled, the story changes dramatically.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card 1080p Medium 1080p Ultra 1440p Ultra 4K Ultra GeForce RTX 4090 100.0% (159.9fps) 100.0% (132.7fps) 100.0% (97.8fps) 100.0% (53.5fps) GeForce RTX 4080 83.1% (132.9fps) 78.9% (104.8fps) 72.9% (71.3fps) 68.6% (36.7fps) GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 71.6% (114.4fps) 64.8% (86.0fps) 58.0% (56.8fps) 52.9% (28.3fps) Radeon RX 7900 XTX 67.2% (107.5fps) 60.0% (79.7fps) 54.0% (52.8fps) 48.7% (26.1fps) Radeon RX 7900 XT 60.9% (97.4fps) 53.2% (70.5fps) 47.0% (46.0fps) 41.5% (22.2fps) GeForce RTX 4070 60.7% (97.2fps) 52.3% (69.4fps) 46.3% (45.2fps) 41.2% (22.0fps) Radeon RX 7800 XT 47.4% (75.8fps) 41.3% (54.9fps) 35.9% (35.1fps) 31.9% (17.0fps) GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 46.9% (75.1fps) 39.8% (52.8fps) 34.3% (33.5fps) 25.9% (13.9fps) GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB 46.8% (74.9fps) 39.9% (53.0fps) 34.7% (34.0fps) 30.8% (16.5fps) Radeon RX 7700 XT 41.9% (67.0fps) 36.6% (48.6fps) 31.8% (31.1fps) 27.6% (14.8fps)

The delta between the 4070 and 7800XT is huge. With ray tracing on, neither card is playable at 4K resolution, but the 4070 is much smoother at 1440p and 1080p Ultra. So unless you don't plan to play any games with ray tracing, the 4070 is easily the better choice.

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge: now $514 at Newegg (was $549)

This 12GB card features a boost clock of 2,475. It's more than capable of playing games at 4K resolution or at 2K resolution with ray tracing enabled.

Cyber Monday CPU Deal: Core i5-13600KF

Besides the GPU, the other key component in any gaming PC is its CPU. In this case, we're going with the Intel Core i5-13600KF, which is at an all-time low price of $250.The 13600KF is an overclockable processor with 14 cores (6P + 8E) and 20 threads, along with a rated boost clock of 5.1 GHz. By the way, the 13600K is the same CPU as the KF, but it has integrated graphics you don't need and costs $20 more.

In our tests, the 13600K / KF delivered very strong frame rates and high clock speeds. It's not as fast for gaming as a chip with 3D Vcache like AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but it's more than adequate for use with this card.

Intel Core i5-13600KF: now $249 at Amazon (was $304)

Our favorite mid-range gaming processor, the Intel Core i5-13600KF includes 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and supports 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and an extra four PCIe 4.0 lanes.

Cyber Monday SSD Deal: Samsung 990 Pro (2TB)

The Samsung 990 Pro is the overall fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, delivering sequential speeds of up to 7,450 MBps (reads) and 6,900 MBps (writes). It's also incredibly power efficient. The only way to get a better drive than this is to go with one that's PCIe 5.0, and those are way more expensive for minimal real-world gain.

Samsung 990 Pro (2TB) SSD: now $119 at Best Buy (was $159)

The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

Cyber Monday Motherboard Deal: MSI PRO Z790-S WiFi

To go with our Intel Core i5-13600KF CPU, we need an Intel Z690 or Z790 motherboard. We could cheap out and get a different chipset, but the Z-series chipsets allow for overclocking, which we want.

We're going with MSI's Pro Z790-S WiFi here, because it's the cheapest we've seen that has the key features we need: support for speedy DDR5 memory and built-in Wi-Fi 6E.

MSI Pro Z790-S WiFi: now $158 at Newegg (was $189)

This Z790 motherboard features built-in Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, an enhanced power design for overclocking, 2.5G LAN and support for DDR5 RAM.

Cyber Monday RAM Deal: TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5

We're not being too picky with our RAM choice here. You can definitely spend more to get RAM that's fancier, has RGB or perhaps a little more speed. However, TeamGroup makes solid RAM and $79 for 32GB of DDR5 6000 speed is a great price.

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan 32GB (2 x 16GB) RAM DDR5 6000: now $79 at Newegg (was $89)

This 32GB kit features two 16GB DIMMs designed to run at DDR5 6000 speed.

Cyber Monday Case Deal: Phanteks Eclipse G360A

We reviewed the Phanteks Eclipse G360A back in 2022 and lauded this affordable caee for its great air flow and included set ofthree RGB cas fans. It also has plenty of room for our ATX-sized motherboard and 360mm AIO cooler.

Phanteks Eclipse G360A Mesh Mid-Tower: now $66 at Newegg with rebate (was $99)

Grab a small discount on this airflow-inspired mesh PC case from Phanteks. The Eclipse G360A offers an ultra-fine mesh front panel to help airflow but also to keep as much dust out of the inside as possible. With a glass side panel and three included RGB Fans and an RGB light strip, plus 360 radiator cooling support in front or the top of the case, this is an ideal budget case for a gaming PC with flair.

Cyber Monday Power Supply Deal: Corsair CX-M CX650M

Our system has modest power needs and so we can get away with a 650W power supply. Corsair's CX-M series is very reputable and has modular cabling. At $64 today, this is a great price.

If you want more future-proofing and better efficiency, I recommend spending $99 for the Corsair RM750 which is fully modular and can output 750 watts.

Corsair CX-M CX650M Power Supply: now $64 at Newegg (was $79)

This ATX power supply is semi-modular and 80 Plus Bronze certified.

Cyber Monday Cooler Deal: DeepCool LS720 SE

For better or worse, our Core i5-13600KF CPU doesn't come with a cooler. That's probably for the best, because this is an unlocked, overclockable chip so we'd want something better than the kind of air cooler that comes in the box with many other processors.

We're going with DeepCool's LS720 SE, a 360mm AIO cooler with RGB fans that's just $87 for Cyber Monday. You can save another $13 if you buy it in white, but our case is black so we're trying to match.

DeepCool LS720 SE: now $87 at Amazon (was $109)

This 360mm AIO features three ARGB fans and a dual-chamber pump that's capable of dissipating up to 300W of TDP.

Putting all these parts together will not give you the same performance as a PC with an RTX 4090 inside, but it will allow you to play games at 2K really well and solidly at 4K with ray tracing off. Considering the price of higher-end cards right now, this is a whole lot of gaming for a surprisingly small amount of money.