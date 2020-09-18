Cyberpunk 2077 Official System Requirements Announced

Finally we have the specs you need to run the much awaited Cyberpunk 2077 and they come direct from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. The tweet provides the minimum and recommended specifications that you will need to enjoy your trip to Night City. CPU and GPU requirements are modest even for the recommended settings. But we can’t wait to try this out on an RTX 3080.

C:\>systeminfo /u 2.0.7.7\cyberpunk /p ******Loading Processor Information...Loading Memory Information...Loading Video Card Information...Saving data to: c:\cp77\hardware_requirements.infoDisplay now? y/nY pic.twitter.com/bhfDa51gkdSeptember 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 minimum requirements are an Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 CPU, 8GB RAM and for graphics an Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 will give you just enough performance to enjoy the game at the lower end of the settings. Recommended settings are an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, 12 GB RAM and for graphics an Nvdia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury will render the world as the developers intended. No matter the specifications, the base install for Cyberpunk 2077 is 70GB and an SSD is recommended.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an eagerly awaited game and with the latest graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia we cannot wait to see this neon world rendered in 4K.