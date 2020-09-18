Trending

Cyberpunk 2077 Official System Requirements Announced

The specs are "breathtaking"

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Finally we have the specs you need to run the much awaited Cyberpunk 2077 and they come direct from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. The tweet provides the minimum and recommended specifications that you will need to enjoy your trip to Night City. CPU and GPU requirements are modest even for the recommended settings. But we can’t wait to try this out on an RTX 3080.

Cyberpunk 2077 minimum requirements are an Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 CPU, 8GB RAM and for graphics an Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 will give you just enough performance to enjoy the game at the lower end of the settings. Recommended settings are an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, 12 GB RAM and for graphics an Nvdia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury will render the world as the developers intended. No matter the specifications, the base install for Cyberpunk 2077 is 70GB and an SSD is recommended.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an eagerly awaited game and with the latest graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia we cannot wait to see this neon world rendered in 4K.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kiniku 18 September 2020 18:42
    Breathtaking?
  • Flayed 19 September 2020 12:57
    The 3570k minimum is high compared to other games
  • Alphaswift 19 September 2020 13:40
    3570K is from early 2012. Specs that more than 8 years old are breathtaking?
  • Flayed 19 September 2020 13:53
    It's not going to run well on a 3570k. They always spec the bare minimum for the game to not crash lol
  • spentshells 19 September 2020 13:54
    Very accessible, this is gonna be current gen rather than next gen. Im a little disjointed
  • Flayed 19 September 2020 13:55
    For example COD Warzone minimum is listed as a dual core i3 4340. Good luck with your kill death ratio playing on that.
  • RodroX 19 September 2020 16:00
    I would love to see a follow up article when the game release, trying to run the game using that hardware. I think it will be really funny one to read.

    The funny thing about minimum and recommend systems requirements of any game, is that most developers never explain exactly at what resolution and detail level/settings did they tested those component they listed.
  • Chung Leong 19 September 2020 18:25
    RodroX said:
    I would love to see a follow up article when the game release, trying to run the game using that hardware. I think it will be really funny one to read.

    I think CD Projekt cares about its home market, so the game should be relatively playable using the minimum. Gaming hardware in Poland tend to be a lot more expensive. The RX 5700 XT is currently selling for 2100 zł (~$560 USD). That's more than what most people pay in rent.
