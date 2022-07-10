Dell New Inspiron 16 5000 Laptop Lowers to $587 at Dell

Right now at Dell, the AMD-powered New Inspiron 16 5000 laptop (opens in new tab) has been marked down to $587. Under the hood is a 4.3 GHz processor alongside a 16-inch touchscreen display panel. According to the product page, it has a recommended price of $799. The purchase also comes with an offer for free shipping from Dell.

This is one of many offers you’ll find online as vendors gear up for Amazon Prime Day but if you’re looking for something more gaming-oriented from Dell, you should check out our list of best Dell Alienware gaming PC and laptop deals for more discounted systems.

(opens in new tab) New Inspiron 16 5000 Laptop: was $799, now $587 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The official specs confirmthe exterior shell of this laptop is made from aluminum. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U which comes with 6 cores, 12 threads and caps out at 4.3 GHz. This processor comes with AMD Radeon Graphics outputting to a 60 Hz 16-inch touchscreen with an FHD+ resolution (1920 x 1200px) which is capable of reaching a maximum brightness of 300 Nits.

The New Inspiron 16 5000 Laptop comes with a 512 GB M.2 SSD for internal storage and use one 8 GB module of DDR4-3200 for memory. For network support, it relies on a Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 network card and can connect to wireless devices using Bluetooth 5.2. In the middle of the lid is a 1080p FHD camera with a maximum framerate of 30 fps.

It has two built-in 2W speakers as well as one 3.5mm audio jack for external audio peripherals. There are a variety of ports to take advantage of including Including two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with both power delivery and DisplayPort capability as well as one HDMI 1.4 port for video output. It’s powered by a 54 Wh battery and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Visit the New Inspiron 16 5000 laptop (opens in new tab) product page at Dell for more information and options to purchase.

If you’re interested in more Amazon Prime Day deals, check out our list of best Dell gaming PCs and best gaming PC deals for more pre-built machines as the sale continues not only at Amazon but through other vendors who are responding to the Prime Day event. We also have pages dedicated to specific hardware discounts like best SSD deals and best CPU deals for users interested in individual components.