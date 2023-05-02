Dell’s Impressive G15 Gaming Laptop Drops Another 10% To $1,190: Real Deals

Thanks to a clearance sale at Dell, you can pick up this Dell G15 (5520) gaming laptop for just $1,190 (opens in new tab). We featured this deal at the end of last week, but with an extra promotion code, the price of this respectable gaming laptop has dropped a further 10 percent. The hardware inside this G15 model includes an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and a 140W RTX 3070 Ti mobile graphics card. You can combine codes ARMMPPS and SAVE10 at the checkout for a 12% discount.

It's not the cheapest I've seen this graphics card for sale, but currently, it is the lowest price you can find an RX 6800 for, and with a $15 promotion code (SSCS225) at Newegg the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 Gaming OC can be had for $454 (opens in new tab). The RX 6800 comes with 16GB of VRAM for all those latest VRAM-hungry AAA games and also provides superb framerates for gaming if you're not focused on Ray Tracing content. See our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) for more details on where this graphic card sits compared to the competition.

Unlike the PC and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S consoles use their own unique solution for expanding storage for your games and apps, the Xbox console uses a proprietary 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (opens in new tab) that you can now get for $149 (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've seen for this SSD, but it's still pretty pricey for just 1TB. Unfortunately, there isn't a great deal of choice or competition.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 (5520) Gaming Laptop: now $1,190 at Dell (opens in new tab) with coupon code (was $1,849)

A competent gaming laptop with a reduced-to-clear price tag. This Dell G15 comes with a 15.6-inch QHD screen with a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, and RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Other specs of this gaming laptop include 16GBs of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. Use code ARMMPPS for a 2% discount, and code SAVE10 for a further 10% discount.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 Gaming OC: now $454 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $484)

This RDNA 2-powered GPU has 16GB of GDDR6 memory that utilizes a 256-bit memory interface. The RX 6800 has a clock speed of 1925MHz that can boost to 2155MHz. Display connections include 2xHDMI 2.1 ports and 2xDisplayPort 1.4a ports. Use code SSCS225 for a $15 discount.

(opens in new tab) Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB: now $149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $219)

Not as many options for storage as on the PlayStation 5, but a lot more convenient to install - the Official Xbox Storage Expansion Card from Seagate offers 1TB of added space for your games and media on your Xbox Series X or S console.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $229)

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5500: now $86 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a 6-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler. Use code MTBCS237 for a $10 discount.

