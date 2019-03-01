EK Releases Annihilator Pro Water Blocks for LGA 3647 Systems

Credit: Tom's Hardware



EK Water Blocks wasn’t messing around when it came to naming its latest product. The new water block line is dubbed the EK-Annihilator Pro series, which actually sounds a bit frightening.

We recently tested the waterblock in our W-3175X review with EKWB's then-unreleased EK-Phoenix 360 Annihilator AIO cooler. This beefy cooler facilitated a 4.6 GHz overclock on the 28-core 56-thread beast, which doesn't sound too impressive until you consider the chip was pulling down 792 Watts during the test, yet the cooler kept the chip at a relatively-cool 75C.

The EK-Annihilator Pro water blocks were made for Intel’s Xeon W processors and their LGA3647 sockets. There are two models: the EK-Annihilator Pro Narrow ILM and the EK-Annihilator Pro Square ILM. Aside from their namesake socket mountings, however, the models are identical from their specs to their price. Photo Source: EK Water Blocks

EK said these blocks feature nine ports—three standard G1/4” on top and six G1/8” on the sides—to accommodate various server setups. The base plate is purportedly “made from purest copper available on the market” and “treated with nickel electroplating” to offer maximum heat dissipation for the paired CPU.

The EK-Annihilator Pro’s hold-down brackets are made of stainless steel, and the top is CNC machined black POM acetal. The blocks are compatible with 1U chassis for server racks, EK said, and the company is also maintaining a list of motherboards with which it’s compatible.

EK listed both models of the EK-Annihilator Pro for $160 (€140 including VAT) and said the blocks are also available now from its Partner Reseller Network. Both models are backed by a two-year limited warranty and free support.

