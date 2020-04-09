EVGA GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 Super KO Gaming Cards Arrive With Budget Prices

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Edition (Image credit: EVGA)

Building on the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Ultra Gaming's success, EVGA is adding two more KO Edition graphics cards to its Turing-powered arsenal. The company today announced KO Gaming versions of the RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super.

The new graphics card us EVGA's aftermarket dual-slot cooling solution that's backed up by a pair of 85mm cooling fans. Both models measure 10.62 inches (269.83mm) long so they should fit inside the majority of modern PC cases. They also feature the same PCIe power connector configuration, which consists of a single 8-pin and 6-pin.

Since the GeForce RTX 2080 Super and GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming are budget-focused offerings, EVGA ships them with the reference specifications. The GeForce RTX 2080 Super and GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming utilize the same TU104 silicon but with differing core counts. The first comes with 3,072 CUDA cores, 384 Tensor cores and 48 RT cores (compared to the vanilla card's, while the latter packs 2,560 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor cores and 40 RT cores. For reference, the vanilla GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super have a boost clock of 1,815 MHz and 1,770 MHz, respectively.

Each EVGA graphics card sports 8GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit memory interface, (just like Nvidia's Founder's Edition cards). Therefore, the GeForce RTX 2080 Super's memory is clocked at 15.5 Gbps for a memory bandwidth of 495.9 GBps, and the GeForce RTX 2070 Super's memory runs at 448 GBps for a bandwidth ip to 448 GBps.

Display outputs are the same on both graphics cards. They each provide you with three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port (for a look at the difference between the two, check out our DisplayPort vs. HDMI analysis). EVGA rates the GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming with a total power draw of 250W and the GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming with 215W. In any case, a decent 650W power supply from a reputable manufacturer should do the trick.

EVGA backs the graphics card with a limited three-year warranty. The GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming costs $699.99, while the GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming has an MSRP of $499.99.