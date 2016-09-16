'FOVE 0' VR HMD Hardware, Minimum System Specs Finalized

Fove’s VR head-mounted display (HMD) stood out from its competitors because the device included eye-tracking sensors. This selling point convinced enough people to back the company’s Kickstarter campaign last year. Since then, we got our first look at the HMD at CES, and at the Tokyo Game Show, the company released the final specs and pre-order details of its first HMD, the FOVE 0, as well as minimum PC requirements.



After some changes to the HMD’s design (the most recent change was in July), it seems that the company finalized the hardware inside the device. In addition to the white shell that we saw at CES, it seems that you can also get the HMD in a black variant. However, the straps will retain its black color on both models.



FOVE 0 HMD Hardware Display WQHD OLED (2560 x 1440) Display framerate 70 Hz Field of view 90 degrees ~ 100 degrees Tracking Sensor Head and position tracking Eye-tracking sensor 120 frames per second eye-tracking system (x2), less than one degree of accuracy Weight 520g (about 1.14 lbs) Audio 3.5mm audio jack Connection HDMI 1.4, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Accessories Position tracking camera and face cushion

For the most part, the hardware requirements are nearly the same as for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The spec sheet doesn’t specify an AMD equivalent for the CPU, but both AMD and HTC told us that an FX-8350 should get the job done on the Rift and Vive, so it will probably work with the FOVE 0, as well. You can find AMD's processor equivalent on our CPU hierarchy page.

If you didn’t back the campaign last year, you can place an order on November 2 at 8am PST. If you visit the company’s website now, you can join a waitlist that provides additional information about the pre-order as well as “exclusive pre-order offers.”