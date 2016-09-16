'FOVE 0' VR HMD Hardware, Minimum System Specs Finalized

Fove’s VR head-mounted display (HMD) stood out from its competitors because the device included eye-tracking sensors. This selling point convinced enough people to back the company’s Kickstarter campaign last year. Since then, we got our first look at the HMD at CES, and at the Tokyo Game Show, the company released the final specs and pre-order details of its first HMD, the FOVE 0, as well as minimum PC requirements.
After some changes to the HMD’s design (the most recent change was in July), it seems that the company finalized the hardware inside the device. In addition to the white shell that we saw at CES, it seems that you can also get the HMD in a black variant. However, the straps will retain its black color on both models.
|FOVE 0 HMD Hardware
|Display
|WQHD OLED (2560 x 1440)
|Display framerate
|70 Hz
|Field of view
|90 degrees ~ 100 degrees
|Tracking Sensor
|Head and position tracking
|Eye-tracking sensor
|120 frames per second eye-tracking system (x2), less than one degree of accuracy
|Weight
|520g (about 1.14 lbs)
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack
|Connection
|HDMI 1.4, USB 3.0, USB 2.0
|Accessories
|Position tracking camera and face cushion
For the most part, the hardware requirements are nearly the same as for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The spec sheet doesn’t specify an AMD equivalent for the CPU, but both AMD and HTC told us that an FX-8350 should get the job done on the Rift and Vive, so it will probably work with the FOVE 0, as well. You can find AMD's processor equivalent on our CPU hierarchy page.
If you didn’t back the campaign last year, you can place an order on November 2 at 8am PST. If you visit the company’s website now, you can join a waitlist that provides additional information about the pre-order as well as “exclusive pre-order offers.”
|FOVE 0 Minimum Requirements
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-4590 (Haswell, 3.3 GHz)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290
|RAM
|8 GB
|Interface
|HDMI 1.4, USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports
|OS
|Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit)
Typically, this would be written as Accuracy: +/- 1.0 degree. Or, worded as "Accurate to within one degree".
Also, it'd be nice to know what APIs it supports. For instance, what about Valve's OpenVR?
And current pricing (or lack thereof) would be appreciated. I visited the website, but saw only a wait-list link.
A headache is one way VR sickness can manifest, nausea is another. It depends on the person and circumstances.
And yeah overall sensitivity to VR sickness is very individual and content-dependent, but there's a reason Vive and Rift both picked 90 Hz. That's what it takes to avoid VR sickness for most people in most content.
If the Eye tracking does indeed prove itself more than a gimmick via UI control and FOVEATED RENDERING then perhaps the FOVE may contribute to the evolution of VR but that remains to be seen and with a MSRP estimated to be around $350 US it will be a hard sell for most people when there are more widely adopted options availible for only a bit more money.
How do you know it doesn't do foveated rendering? Maybe they can support a much richer environment than Rift or Vive, on the same spec PC.
Let's not forget that GTX 970 is a relatively lower-spec card than when Rift & Vive launched. So, if the purchase price of this thing is low, then you might be looking at a considerably cheaper solution.
Ultimately, their goal might be to get snapped up by a bigger player. Maybe this HMD is just the next step towards that.
What? GTX 970 and R9 290 is the same spec as the Rift and Vive had at launch.
FOVE has a higher resolution to drive (well, at least the basic screen resolution), but at a lower refresh rate. So we're seeing the same hardware requirements for a similar workload.