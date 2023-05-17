GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Specs Seemingly Leaked via Geekbench 5 Database Entry

Key specification of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card have seemingly been leaked via a new entry in the Geekbench 5 database (via @BenchLeaks). While we cannot be 100% sure that the card tested in the benchmark featured is the final configuration of the GPU, the probability is quite high at this point. For now, take a healthy pinch of salt with the news.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti* AD106 4352 (?) 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?) 160W (?) sub-$500 GeForce RTX 4060* AD106 3072 (?) 8GB 128-bit GDDR6 ? sub-$400 (?)

*Rumored specs, not confirmed by Nvidia

Based on the database entry, Nvidia's alleged GeForce RTX 4060 Ti features 34 streaming multiprocessors, which in case of the Ada Lovelace architecture means 4352 CUDA cores. The maximum GPU clock is said to be 2.54 GHz, though keep in mind that there will be other cards with different processor speeds. Also, the card allegedly carries 8GB of GDDR6 memory with an 18 GT/s data transfer rate, which is in line with previous leaks.

Speaking of performance in Geekbench 5, the alleged GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card scored 146,170 points, which is higher compared to around 130,000 points scored by GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The latter is among the best graphics cards currently available, so at least the newcomer is ahead of its predecessor albeit by a small margin. Meanwhile, performance in real games is substantially different from performance in compute applications, such as Geekbench 5 CUDA test.

If unofficial information is to be believed, Nvidia is set to introduce its GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards later this month. If this is the case, then Nvidia's partners among add-in-board makers already have GeForce RTX 4060 Ti products at hand, and retailers will soon have those AIBs in stock. To that end, it is inevitable that at least some of them will test these devices in popular benchmarks leaking their performance and revealing their specifications.

While specifications of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 have been most probably finalized, since we are dealing with unofficial information, use it with discretion as some last minute details can still change.