Get a 27-Inch, 144Hz Gaming Monitor for Just $170 on Prime Day

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

Not every gamer wants (or can afford) the best gaming monitor on the market. While companies continue pushing extreme specs like 360 Hz and 4K, many players are still just fine with a well-sized, 1080p screen at 144 Hz. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can get just such a monitor for its cheapest price ever. The ViewSonic XG2705 is currently on sale for $170.

This is an IPS monitor with a 1ms MPRT response time and even AMD FreeSync Premium, which adds low framerate compensation compared to standard FreeSync. The monitor only came out last year, so don’t feel like you’re getting something ancient to save a few bucks.

ViewSonic XG2705: was $220, now $170 at Amazon

ViewSonic's 27-inch, 144 Hz gaming monitor boasts an IPS panel with a 1ms MPRT response time and AMD FreeSync Premium. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this monitor and a good deal on a 144Hz 27-incher in general.View Deal

While ViewSonic’s product page says the XG2705 can only reach 250 nits brightness when we’d prefer at least 300 nits, this is still a steal for a 27-incher with this much speed.

