Get a 27-Inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor for Only $200

(Image credit: Acer)

You don’t have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get a good deal on a well-specced monitor. Acer’s Nitro ED270, a speedy VA panel with an impressive 165 Hz refresh rate and 5ms MPRT response time is already on sale for $100 off .

According to Acer’s product page , the ED270 throws in AMD FreeSync to fight screen tears and even a pair of 2W speakers. Its 250 nit max brightness claim is dimmer than we’d like but should do in most environments and especially for the price.

Acer Nitro ED270: was $300, now $200 @ Newegg

This 27-inch monitor packs a 165 Hz refresh rate, 5ms MPRT response time and AMD FreeSync into a VA panel. View Deal

Our list of the Best Gaming Monitors has grown to include many monitors with resolution sharper than the 1080p the ED270 offers. But FHD is still great for mainstream and casual gamers, and it’ll be much easier to hit 165 fps here than with higher-res screens. For a speedy 27-inch monitor, this deal is hard to beat right now.

