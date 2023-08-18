Get a Great Deal on This Superfast RTX 4060-Powered 240Hz QHD Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

If you're on the hunt for a powerful gaming laptop with some of the most recent hardware inside, then consider the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop that's on sale for $1,249 at B&H Photo. Reduced from $1,799, this Gen 8 variant of the Legion 5i contains a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU which help to power the blisteringly fast 2560 x 1600 QHD screen with 240Hz refresh rate.

With a 15.6-inch IPS screen. 2560 x 1600 resolution, and a refresh rate of 240Hz, the Legion 5i gaming laptop from Lenovo can handle all of the latest games with ease. This laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700HX 16-core processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and powerful Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics.

A superb productivity keyboard, the Logitech MX Mechanical is a favorite of professionals. This full-sized keyboard features connectivity via the included Logitech Bolt receiver, BlueTooth, or USB-C. The keyboard uses quiet tactile switches and illuminated backlighting that responds to your proximity to the keyboard. The Battery can last up to 10 months on a single charge with the lighting disabled, or 15 days with the lighting on.



One of the most recent GPU releases, the RX 7600 comes with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 2048 GPU Cores similar to that of the 6650 XT and 6600 XT. This graphics card has speeds of 2.25GHz base and 2.66GHz in boost mode. It does offer a slightly lower power consumption of 165 watts compared to the 180 watts of the 6650 XT. See our review of the RX 7600 for more in-depth details.



This SSD has a 1TB storage capacity, but other sizes are available including a 512GB model and a 2TB model. The 1TB edition has read/write speeds of 3500/2700 Mbps and is supported by a 5-year warranty from Intel.

You can take home the Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB SSD for $54. It uses a PCIe 4.0 interface and is driven by an SK hynix Aries controller. It’s capable of reaching read/write speeds of 7000/6500 Mbps.

Use code SSCVA535 for a $5 discount.

