Get $100 Off Alienware's AW3423DWF Quantum-Dot OLED Gaming Monitor: Real Deals

It is expensive, but it's also gorgeous! One of our favorite screens and best gaming monitors — the Alienware AW3423DWF is $999 (opens in new tab)is $100 cheaper at the moment, thanks to a small discount at Dell. With its impressive Quantum Dot OLED screen, 165Hz refresh rate, and almost non-existent response time, this monitor was an easy pick for an Editor's Choice award and scored 5 stars in our review with no discernable cons to this truly impressive gaming monitor.

Dell has also reduced a few hundred dollars off of the price of the Alienware Aurora R13, bringing it down to $1,099 (opens in new tab). Featuring an RTX 3060 Ti and 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU with 16GBs DDR5 RAM, this is a competitively priced pre-built gaming rig.

Another Dell monitor deal we found today is the Dell S3422DWG. It is a great gaming monitor that has a 34-inch screen, with VA panel, a curved screen, and a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz. It's not in the same league as the Alienware AW3423DWF above — but it's also nowhere near the same price, with the Dell S3422DWG reduced to $399 (opens in new tab) on Amazon.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Dell (was $1,099)

One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $100 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 24-inch curve, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality.

Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen Core i7, RTX 3060 Ti): now $1,099 at Dell (was $2,148)

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, 16 GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Dell S3422DWG Curved 34-inch WQHD: now $399 at Amazon (was $499)

Users looking for a large curved display should appreciate this offer on the Dell S3422DWG. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate that caps out at 144 Hz. There are multiple video input options including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. This monitor has great contrast and response times thanks to its VA panel, but it's not so great for wider viewing angles.

Alienware X17 R2: now $2,879 at Dell with coupon (was $3,799)

With its large 17-inch FHD display and superfast 480 Hz refresh rate, this Dell gaming laptop is prepared for the fastest FPS action in games like CS:GO and Valorant. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, this X17 R2 has more than enough power to impress. This laptop also includes 64GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD. Use coupon code GAMING10 to save 10%.

Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer: now $215 at Amazon with coupon (was $319)

The Creality Ender 3 V2 is a great beginner's printer and it is now at one of its best prices yet. The Ender 3 V2 is easy to assemble, requiring just a few screws to connect the print gantry to the base.

