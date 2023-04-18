Get Four Razer Peripherals for $39: Real Deals

A good way to save is to sometimes buy in bulk or grab a bundle of products at once for a group saving. Well today, we have a fantastic deal on four Razer products that will help to instantly kick out a gaming setup on a budget. Included in the deal are a Razer V2 Cynosa Lite keyboard, Razer Gigantus V2 large mouse pad, Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse, and Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset. All of these products in the Razer Power Up Bundle come to just $39 (opens in new tab).

Here's another great deal. Thanks to a $30 coupon at Amazon, you can get the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra motherboard for $289 (opens in new tab). This DDR5 mobo incorporates the LGA 1700 socket platform for compatibility with 12th and 13th Gen Intel CPUs.

We've also spotted one of the best deals on superfast Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs at the moment — Solidigm's P44 Pro 2TB drive is down to $129 (opens in new tab) at Newegg thanks to a promo code that will shave $20 off the price of this top-tier SSD. Use code SSCRA833 to get the discount, and see our review of the Solidigm P44 Pro (opens in new tab) for more information on this Editor's Choice award-winning SSD.

Keep scrolling for more great Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: now $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (was $95)

This Razer "Power Up" peripheral bundle comes complete with four Razer products that include a V2 - Cynosa Lite Keyboard, Gigantus V2 L mouse pad, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X gaming headset. Everything you need to get started gaming with your PC.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra: now $289 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon code (was $369)

The Z690 Aorus Ultra from Gigabyte is an LGA 1700 socketed motherboard that supports Intel's 12th/13th Generation Alder Lake CPUs and comes complete with PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, and WiFi 6. This board also uses DDR5 RAM for superfast memory.

(opens in new tab) 2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $129 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $234)

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface. Use code SSCRA833 for a $20 discount.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Keyboard: now $55 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $69)

The Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a wired device with backlit keys. As the name suggests, it has a tenkeyless form factor so there is no numeric pad. The keys are mechanical with tactile switches.

(opens in new tab) Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse: now $17 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $21)

This wired gaming mouse from Redragon is RGB backlit and has 9 buttons total that can be programmed. It has an adjustable speed that caps out at 8000 DPI.

Looking for more deals?