Get The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB With Heatsink For Only $135: Real Deals

Today we have a great deal on one of the best NVMe SSD storage solutions — the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB (with heatsink) for only $135 from Newegg. This SSD is a great option if you're looking to upgrade storage for your PlayStation 5 as it comes with a heatsink to help keep the drive cool while it's working under load in the confined space of the PS5. 

Also, we have two great monitors on sale today — the Gigabyte M32U 32-inch 4K 144 Hz for $699 at Newegg and the colossal Monoprice Dark Matter 34-inch curved ultrawide for $399 at Monoprice. These are some rather large monitors for those with a lot of desk real-estate or a very strong monitor arm. 

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with Heatsink: was $169, now $135 at Newegg

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with Heatsink: was $169, now $135 at Newegg
Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Gigabyte M32U 32-inch 4K 144 Hz Gaming Monitor:  was $800, now $699 at Newegg with code BTEBQA64

Gigabyte M32U 32-inch 4K 144 Hz Gaming Monitor: was $800, now $699 at Newegg with code BTEBQA64
This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch, and built-in speakers.

Monoprice Dark Matter 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was $499, now $399 at Monoprice

Monoprice Dark Matter 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was $499, now $399 at Monoprice
The Dark Matter by Monoprice is a 34-inch Curved (1500R) VA-panel Ultrawide Gaming Monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3440x1440p, running at 144Hz. 

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $350, now $219 at Newegg

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $350, now $219 at Newegg
A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx sports a WQHD resolution, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $139, now $96 at Amazon

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $139, now $96 at Amazon
Need a reliable, powerful, fully modular PSU for your PC build? Look no further than Thermaltake's 850W Toughpower GF1 featuring an ultra-quiet design and 80+ Gold standard durability and stability.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in "Bang for the buck" Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
