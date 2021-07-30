Gigabyte Just Dropped the Best RTX 3080 Laptop Deal We’ve Ever Seen

At Amazon, the Gigabyte Aero 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3080 GPU is $2,449 after an 18% discount. No, I’m not making it up!

While updating the list of every RTX 3080 laptop in stock right now , I stumbled across this awesome deal that takes $450 off the list price. If you’re tired of waiting for RTX 3080 stock , this is an ideal choice and you’re getting a great laptop too.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD (Core i7, 4K OLED): was $2,999, now $2,449 @ Amazon

Get $450 off this stunner of a machine, which uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its RTX 3080 has a boost clock of 1,245 MHz and a maximum graphics power of 105W.

With a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, this is not fully intended to be a gaming laptop — rather a powerful creator rig, to handle the likes of Adobe After Effects with ease. But you best believe that it can keep up with even the most intensive games, which look crisp and colorful on the 4K OLED display.

And all of this power is crammed into a sleek, stylish design with a virtually bezel-free display, spacious keyboard, good thermal management and 9 I/O ports including Thunderbolt 4.