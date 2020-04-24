Gigabyte Fleshes Out Upcoming Gaming-Series Monitor Lineup With 27-Inch Options

Gigabyte G27Q gaming monitor (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte revealed plans to further attempts at making the best gaming monitors during CES 2020 in January when it announced its new "gaming series" of monitors. At the time, it teased three displays coming our way, and this week the vendor expanded the upcoming lineup with two more displays.

We already knew Gigabyte was planning a 27-inch 1080p monitor at 144 Hz, a 27-inch 1440p model at 165 Hz and a 32-inch QHD monitor at 165 Hz. Now, Gigabyte's upping the ante with another 27-inch 1080p option but at a faster 165 Hz and an additional 27-inch 1440p option but with a lower 144 Hz refresh rate. Ultimately, the roster gives 27-inch fans a variety of options, as well as the possibility to boost size to the 30-plus category.

Gigabyte Gaming Monitor Specifications

Model G27F G27Q G27FC G27QC G32QC Curve / Flat Flat Flat Curve, 1500R Curve, 1500R Curve, 1500R Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) 2560 x 1440 (QHD) 1920 x 1080 (FHD) 2560 x 1440 (QHD) 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Refresh Rate 144Hz 144Hz / OC to 165Hz 165Hz 165Hz 165Hz Color Saturation 92% DCI-P3 / 117% sRGB 92% DCI-P3 / 120% sRGB 90% DCI-P3 / 120% sRGB 92% DCI-P3 / 120% sRGB 94% DCI-P3 / 124% sRGB Response Time 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (MPRT) HDR No Yes No No Yes, VESA DisplayHDR 400 V-Sync FreeSync Premium FreeSync Premium FreeSync Premium FreeSync Premium FreeSync Premium Pro Stereo Speakers 2x 2W 2x 2W 2x 2W 2x 2W None Auto-Update Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Gigabyte's gaming series of monitors deviates from the premium Aorus brand but inherits most of the latter's features and build quality. Gaming-branded monitors feature a simple and robust design that's complemented by Gigabyte's Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer and GameAssist features.

Gigabyte has implemented a function called Auto-Update with the gaming-series monitors. It basically allows the monitor to receive new features and updates that Gigabyte decides to release in the future.

All the monitors are listed as supporting AMD FreeSync. Gigabyte's announcement noted that all the monitors are also G-Sync Compatible; however, the monitors aren't on Nvidia's official list as of writing yet.

Gigabyte didn't reveal the pricing for the gaming-series monitors yet; however, they are expected to hit the shelves in the second quarter of this year

Gigabyte G27Q Gaming Monitor

Gigabyte G27Q gaming monitor (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The G27Q aims to be an adept monitor for gaming, office or entertainment. It comes with a 27-inch IPS panel with 1440p resolution. The panel has a color gamut of 92% DCI-P3 / 120% sRGB and supports HDR, but we don't expect it to be the best HDR monitor with a max brightness of 350 nits. It also opts for FreeSync Premium rather than FreeSync Premium Pro, which is AMD-certified for HDR.

Although it has a default 144 Hz refresh rate, the G27Q can hit 165 Hz through overclocking. The G27Q tops the list off with a 1ms response time.

The G27Q can communicate with your PC through one of the two HDMI 2.0 ports or the single DisplayPort 1.2 output (to understand which is better for gaming, see our DisplayPort vs. HDMI article).

In terms of audio, the monitor comes with 2W speakers and an earphone jack. There are two USB 3.0 ports as well. The monitor is equipped with a sturdy-looking stand and also has a standard VESA 100 x 100mm mount for sitting on a monitor arm.

Gigabyte G27FC Gaming Monitor

Gigabyte G27FC gaming monitor (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The G27FC rocks a 27-inch 1500R curved panel that outputs 1080p resolution. The VA panel covers 90% of the DCI-P3 and 120% of the sRGB color spaces. The G27FC isn't HDR-ready, and maximum brightness level is limited to 250 nits.

Like the G27F, the G27FC also supports FreeSync Premium. It arrives with a 165 Hz refresh rate out of the box and 1ms response time. The design of the video outputs differs a bit though. The G27FC has two HDMI 1.4 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 output.

Other than that, the two 2W speakers, earphone jack and two USB 3.0 ports remain the same. As you might expect, the G27FC has a VESA 100 x 100mm mount too.