Grab a Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch QHD Monitor While It’s Reduced to $299: Real Deals

Great news if you're after a new monitor, one of our favorites and previous picks for the best gaming monitor (opens in new tab) — the Dell S2721DGF is back down to $299 (opens in new tab). With an excellent color gamut and fast refresh rate, this monitor is a good choice for any gaming setup.

Speaking of gaming setups, no desk is complete without a keyboard to game and work on. This deal really depends on whether or not you like the color scheme of the device in question. Logitech's G Pro mechanical keyboard is $59 (opens in new tab), which is the cheapest version of this keeb, and it's all due to the color. This is the official League of Legends branded peripheral and matches up with the mouse and headset from the Logitech G Pro range.

If you take your FPS games seriously, then you've probably already heard about the benefits of having an accurate ultralight mouse that you can flick about quickly and not get tired wrists from long gaming sessions. The Glorious Model D- is $48 (opens in new tab) and at this price, is superb value for a premium gaming mouse in this category. See our Model D review (opens in new tab) for more information on this lightweight gaming mouse.

See below for more of today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: now $299 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $589)

One of our favorite monitors sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution that operates at a speedy 144Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $129)

This TKL keyboard from Logitech normally commands a higher price, but the livery of the League of Legends editions - although pretty - makes this keyboard the cheapest way of getting your hands on a G PRO mechanical keyboard. This edition uses durable GX Brown tactile switches.

(opens in new tab) Glorious Model D- Gaming Mouse: now $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $85)

A fantastic mouse for FPS gaming, the Glorious Model D- (Minus) is a lightweight mouse with a honeycomb cutout design to help reduce its weight. The Model D- uses a Pixart PMW3360 sensor that can go up to 12K DPI, and weighs only 61 grams.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 16X: now $449 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $549)

With a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display that has a 16:10 screen ratio the Asus VivoBook is a good nominee for browsing and studying. Contained in the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU with Radeon Vega 7 Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Phanteks Eclipse P300A: now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $89)

A popular mid-tower ATX case for building in, the Phanteks Eclipse P300A has good airflow - thanks to its mesh front panel, and included rear exhaust fan. The front panel includes audio ports and 2 x USB 3.0 ports.

Looking for more deals?