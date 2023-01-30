Grab an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU for Only $177: Real Deals

If you're looking for a cheap upgrade for your AM4-based PC then you should consider this deal from Newegg. Although not the fastest or best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab), the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X for only $177 (opens in new tab) is a great price for this CPU. The 5700X is still an eight-core 16-thread processor and has a 4.6 GHz boost clock, so this could be a massive upgrade on an older 3000-series processor. Use coupon code BDNW26 to get this CPU at this price.

One of our favorite budget monitors has even more knocked off of its already low price. You can now pick up a Monoprice Dark Matter (model-42770) 24-Inch gaming monitor for only $149 (opens in new tab). It's maybe not the largest size or highest resolution, but it is edge-lit and boasts a rapid 144Hz refresh for such a low price. We reviewed the Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (opens in new tab) and highly rated its build quality and performance for its budget price - giving it an Editor's Choice award for its value.

Another winner of our Editor's Choice award after review, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate (opens in new tab) gaming mouse was praised for its accurate sensor and long battery life, with its main con being its price. However, with the Razer Basilisk Ultimate back on sale for $69 (opens in new tab), that particular con is negated, and it's worth picking up this great mouse for either gaming or productivity work.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: now $177 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $299)

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at $177, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. Use coupon code BDNW26 to hit this great price.

(opens in new tab) Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit): now $149 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $229)

Our favorite budget monitor to date, this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk Ultimate: now $69 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $169)

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless is an optical mouse that comes complete with a charging dock. With a 20K DPI sensor and RGB lighting, this right-handed mouse is good for gaming and productivity work.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra: now $289 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $369)

The Z690 Aorus Ultra from Gigabyte is an LGA 1700 socketed motherboard that supports Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs and comes complete with PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, and WiFi 6. This board also uses DDR5 RAM for superfast memory.

(opens in new tab) Phanteks Eclipse P300A: now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $89)

A popular mid-tower ATX case for building in, the Phanteks Eclipse P300A has good airflow - thanks to its mesh front panel, and included rear exhaust fan. The front panel includes audio ports and 2 x USB 3.0 ports.

