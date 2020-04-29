HP Listing Shows Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000, GeForce RTX 2060

HP Omen 15 (2020) (Image credit: HP)

We already knew HP is bringing AMD Ryzen 4000 to its HP Envy laptops, but it appears that the company's bringing AMD's latest mobile chips to its Omen 15 gaming laptop soon too. As spotted by an eagle-eye Redditor, HP's UK division briefly listed deets for the refreshed Omen 15 (15-EN0008NA).

The first and most obvious change is the design. As it looks to bring something to those seeking the best gaming laptops powered by Ryzen, it seems HP is giving the Omen 15 a complete makeover. The exact dimensions are unknown, but the 2020 model appears to feature a slim and light design. It has thin bezels and boasts a mica silver aluminium theme. The listing didn't reveal specifications for the display; however, the manufacturer advertised the device as boasting a fast display with AMD FreeSync.

Since the Omen 15 is marketed towards gamers, HP has retained the sleek keyboard with four controllable RGB lighting zones. Unfortunate for avid Excel users, the new laptop seems to drop the numpad present on the previous Omen 15. However, the new model is expected to come with an enlarged touchpad, speakers from Bang & Olufsen and an integrated webcam with a 88-degree field of view.

The Omen 15 listed featured a core-heavy AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which brings eight CPU cores, 16 threads and 8MB of L3 cache. The 35W chip runs with a 2.9 GHz base clock and has a boost clock that maxes out at 4.2 GHz. The APU also brings integrated graphics with seven Vega Compute Units (CUs) at 1,600 MHz. However, the laptop's Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 mobile graphics card should be doing the heavy graphics lifting on the upcoming Omen 15.

Image 1 of 3 HP Omen 15 (2020) (Image credit: HP) Image 2 of 3 HP Omen 15 (2020) (Image credit: HP) Image 3 of 3 HP Omen 15 (2020) (Image credit: HP)

The Turing-powered GeForce RTX 2060 checks in with 1,920 CUDA cores, 240 Tensor cores for AI and 30 RT cores for real-time ray tracing. On the memory side, the graphics card sports 6GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory. This combination should be enough to push high frame rates and deliver a pleasant ray tracing experience at a reasonable resolution.

HP's proprietary Omen Tempest cooling solution is apparently responsible for keeping the processor and graphics card's temperatures under check. According to the since-deleted listing, the Omen 15 will leverage a three-sided venting design with a five-way airflow system.

The laptop's other internal hardware reportedly include 16GB (2x 8GB) of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. HP has seemingly implemented a single-panel access to both components, making it easier and faster to replace or upgrade them in the future.

There's an abundant choice of connectivity options on the Omen 15. For starters, the listing said the laptop comes Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. A standard Ethernet port is present as well. The Omen 15 supplies a HDMI port and Mini DisplayPort output for connecting external displays. While we don't have the specifics on the USB ports, images of the Omen 15 show one USB Type-C and three USB Type-A ports. An earphone jack and integrated card reader round out the design.

HP UK had the Omen 15 up for £1,199.99 with VAT (value-added tax) included. Deducting the 20% VAT brings the price down to £999.99, which approximately converts to $1,243.36. The Omen 15 is expected to drop in May.