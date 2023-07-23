HP Omen 27Q Gaming Monitor Priced at Just $209 at Amazon

Over at Amazon, you can find the HP Omen 27Q QHD gaming monitor for one of its best prices to date. This gaming monitor has a recommended price of $289 but right now it’s marked down to just $209. As of writing, it’s not clear how long the offer will be made available.

This monitor is part of a series that launched earlier this year. We first wrote about the new Omen monitors back in March but have yet to have the opportunity to review this particular model. That said, you can compare it against others in the lineup to see how it stacks up spec-wise.

The HP Omen 27Q features a 27-inch IPS panel. It has a maximum QHD resolution which measures up to 2560 x 1440px. According to HP, the response time can get as low as 1ms GtG and the refresh rate can reach up to 160Hz.

This gaming monitor covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and 95% of DCI-P3, illuminated by a brightness of 400 nits. Users have a few input options to take advantage of including one DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.0 ports. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio peripherals. It’s supported by a limited 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from HP as well as Amazon’s 30-day return policy.

