HP Unleashes Nine New Omen Gaming Monitors from 27 to 34 Inches

HP just rolled out a slew of new gaming monitors at its Amplify Partner Conference in Chicago. We’ve been impressed with HP’s Omen gaming monitors over the years, and the company is expanding the lineup with nine new models. The new models include one 24-inch, five 27-inch, two 32-inch and one 34-inch to appeal to a wide range of gamers.

We’ll start the festivities with the smallest of the bunch: the Omen 24. This gaming monitor features a 24-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. HP claims that the Omen 24 covers 99 percent and 90 percent of the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut, respectively. As you might expect, the Omen 24 features AMD FreeSync Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing in games.

Next is the cluster of 27-inch gaming monitors: the Omen 27, 27q, 27qs, 27s, and 27k. All the monitors look nearly identical on the outside, but their display panels vary greatly. The Omen 27 brings a 165Hz Full HD IPS panel . The Omen 27q bumps the resolution to QHD (2560 x 1440) and the refresh rate to 165Hz, while the Omen 27qs keeps the QHD resolution and pushes the maximum refresh rate to 240Hz.

(Image credit: HP)

The Omen 27s features a 240Hz refresh rate and a Full HD panel, while the Omen 27k boasts the highest resolution – 4K (3840 x 2160) – with a refresh rate of 144Hz. In addition, all the 27-inch monitors are rated for the same 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 coverage, with a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

HP Omen Gaming Monitor (2023) Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Omen 24 Omen 27 Omen 27q Omen 27qs Omen 27s Omen 27k Omen 32q Omen 32c Omen 34c Panel Type / Backlight IPS IPS IPS IPS IPS IPS IPS VA VA Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 16:09 16:09 16:09 16:09 16:09 16:09 16:09 16:09 21:09 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate FHD @ 165Hz FHD @ 165Hz QHD @ 165Hz QHD @ 240Hz FHD @ 240Hz 4K @ 144Hz QHD @ 165Hz QHD @ 165Hz WQHD @ 165Hz Response Time (MPRT) 1ms 1ms 1ms 1ms 1ms 1ms 1ms 1ms 1ms Brightness (mfr) 300 nits 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 1,000:1 1,000:1 1,000:1 1,000:1 1,000:1 1,000:1 3,000:1 3,000:1 Color Gamut 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 Speakers None None None 2x 3W 2x 3W 2x 3W None None 2x 3W Video Inputs 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4 USB 3.2 None None None 2x USB-A 2x USB-A 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C None None None

Among the group, all support FreeSync Premium, but there are some standout features, such as the inclusion of RGB lighting and dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports on the Omen 27qs, 27s and 27k. The Omen 27k also includes a built-in KVM switch for controlling two different devices.

(Image credit: HP)

The 32-inch Omen 32q and 32c feature similar specs but present their picture differently. The latter features a traditional 165Hz QHD IPS flat panel, while the latter has the same resolution/refresh rate with a 1500R VA panel . They both claim FreeSync Premium support, 400 nits brightness (maximum), and 99% sRGB coverage. While the Omen 32q has an IPS-typical 1,000:1 contrast ratio, the Omen 32c’s VA panel allows it to hit 3,000:1.

Finally, we come to the 34-inch Omen 34c with its WQHD (3440 x 1440) VA panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a 1500R curvature, 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium support, and 99% sRGB coverage (90% DCI-P3).

The Omen 24 ($199.99), Omen 27 ($249.99), Omen 27s ($349.99), Omen 27q ($299.99), Omen 27qs ($429.99), Omen 27k ($579.99), Omen 32q ($399.99), Omen 32c ($379.99) and Omen 34c ($479.99) will be available this spring.