HP's 24-Inch IPS Monitor Drops to $99 at Amazon

This IPS display from Hewlett Packard is definitely worth a look for anyone looking to upgrade on a budget. The HP VH240a spans 24-inches across and features a 23.8-inch IPS panel for just $99 at Amazon.

Some of the best gaming monitors of 2020 use IPS technology. We also have plenty of computer monitor deals that feature IPS panels. Finding an IPS monitor this size for under $100 isn't as common, and definitely worth noting in our book.

HP VH240a 24-inch FHD IPS: was $124, now $99 at Amazon

This screen is usually priced around $124, making this a $25 discount. It has an FHD panel that runs at 60 Hz.View Deal

The screen has an FHD resolution, which measures in at 1920 x 1080p. The refresh rate is modest compared to some gaming displays at just 60Hz, but the size, price, and IPS panel more than make up for it. According to the specs, it has a 5ms response time.

This edition comes with built-in speakers, ideal for users who may want to save desk space and reduce the number of external peripherals. Users can mount the screen to a wall or arm using a compatible VESA mount.

