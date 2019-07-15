The HyperX QuadCast Mic Is Down to $99 ($40 Off)

by


The HyperX QuadCast is a great mic for streamers and podcasters at its normal $139.99 price. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its intuitive controls, excellent sound clarity, versatility. The latter is due in large part to the mic's three internal diaphragms. Easy to recommend at full price, this mic is arguably an insta-buy at its Amazon Prime Day price of $99.99--$40 off.

You can mount the QuadCast either via its included desk stand, or use the (also included) adapter to mount it on a boom arm. And the desktop stand incorporates a shock mount, which should keep accidental bump sounds to a minimum. The mute button is conveniently mounted on the top of the mic, and accompanied by a red light. So you'll know at a glance when to shout those expletives you don't want everyone to hear.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on ssdscpusgpus and gaming laptops.

Matt Safford
Matt Safford

Matt began piling up computer experience as a child with his Mattel Aquarius. He built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last decade covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper and Digital Trends. When not writing about tech, he’s often walking—through the streets of New York, over the sheep-dotted hills of Scotland, or just at his treadmill desk at home in front of the 50-inch 4K HDR TV that serves as his PC monitor.

