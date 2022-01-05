Hyte's Y60 ATX Case Features 'Panoramic Views' of Your PC Parts

At some point, we've probably all owned a PC case that you just want to shove in a corner and forget. But Hyte's Y60 ATX PC case is more the kind of case you place gently in the corner and stare at in admiration of your components and build prowess. It features three removable glass panels that wrap around the front and side of the case, giving you what the company calls "panoramic views" of your components.

The Y60 is solely designed to display your graphics card in a vertical orientation. The case will ship with a PCIe 4.0 riser cable that matches the external color of the case, and the card sits on a false floor so that the cable and PCB are hidden from view. Hyte even says that the case is wide enough to fit half-height expansion cards behind the GPU, which allows for extra expansion while keeping things pretty by just showing off your graphics card.

The case comes with three 120 mm fans, two intakes in the floor and one in the back as exhaust. Additionally, there's room to mount up to a 280 mm radiator on the side and up to a 360 rad up top.

When it launches for $199 starting in March, Hyte says you'll be able to pick up the Y60 in your choice of all-black, white and black, or red and black. Overall, the look is unique, and given how much we liked Hyte's first case, the Revolt 3 , we're intrigued by what the new brand will deliver next.

HYTE keeb SR65

(Image credit: Hyte)

Not content to stick just to cases, Hyte also has a couple of new peripherals that were announced at CES 2022. The keeb SR65 (yes, keeb, all lowercase) is a compact 65% custom mechanical keyboard that combines a translucent " frosted polycarbonate" shell with a hot-swappable PCB (so you can choose your own switch adventure) and a unique dual roller above the keyboard for adjusting volume and/or whatever else you want.

This version of the keeb, Hyte says, will be limited to 1,000 units and feature a 5-pin PCB for "future keyboard modifications" and switch compatibility, along with laser-engraved ABS shine-through keycaps. Aimed at the intersection of gamers and enthusiasts, it will come with Durock V3 Gold Wire stabilizers and your choice of three Durock switches, linear (pink or yellow) or a tactile (teal). The company says a barebones model will also be offered, so you can supply your own switches and keycaps. There's also a new suspended gasket mount for a better typing feel and sound.

Unlike many budget keyboards that rely solely on key combos for customization, Hyte has its won Nexus software for tweaking key assignments and lighting. The company says the software uses AI to " sync the keeb to computer screens, wallpaper animations, and music."

While the keeb SR65 is definitely a unique keyboard that stands out both for its design and features, don't expect this clacker to come cheap. You can preorder the Hyte keeb SR65 starting January 14, by putting down a $50 (fully refundable) deposit. The keyboard is expected to ship in May for $400, or $350 if you opt for the barebones kit without switches or keycaps.

HYTE eclipse HG10

(Image credit: Hyte)

Bringing up the rear of Hyte's CES 2022 product train is the eclipse HG10 (Hyte seems averse to capital letters in its product names), a wireless headset in an attractive 'lunar grey' finish. Sporting what it calls "half-moon shaped" ear cups with 40 nm 20 hz - 20 kHz neodymium drivers and a detachable unidirectional mic, the GH10 connects using a 2.4 Ghz USB-A dongle.

The company says the headset will deliver 30 hours of audio on a charge, and it should start shipping in February, starting at $99.