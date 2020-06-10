ID-Cooling's New Low-Profile CPU Cooler Cools AMD and Intel CPUs up to 130W

ID-Cooling IS-47K (Image credit: ID-Cooling)

Small form factor aficionados can rejoice as ID-Cooling has just given them another option. The IS-47K announced this week is a low-profile CPU cooler that's been tailored to cool both Intel and AMD CPUs inside Mini-ITX systems.

The IS-47K is just 1.9 inches (47mm) tall and measures 4.7 x 4.3 inches (120 x 110mm). With a 1.1 pounds (500g) of weight, the cooler shouldn't provide any unnecessary strain on your motherboard. The design overlaps with the motherboard's rear I/O panel, so you don't have to worry about any compatibility with RAM sticks using tall heat spreaders.

The nickel-plated copper base features a polished, mirror finish. The six nickel-plated heat pipes, which are 6mm in diameter, are responsible for transporting heat away from the base plate and toward the high-density heatsink packed with aluminum fins.

Lastly, a 92mm cooling fan that's 0.6 inch (15mm) thick is sandwiched in between the baseplate and the heatsink and pushes air towards the heatsink.

Image 1 of 6 ID-Cooling IS-47K (Image credit: ID-Cooling) Image 2 of 6 ID-Cooling IS-47K (Image credit: ID-Cooling) Image 3 of 6 ID-Cooling IS-47K (Image credit: ID-Cooling) Image 4 of 6 ID-Cooling IS-47K (Image credit: ID-Cooling) Image 5 of 6 ID-Cooling IS-47K (Image credit: ID-Cooling) Image 6 of 6 ID-Cooling IS-47K (Image credit: ID-Cooling)

The PWM fan employs a hydraulic bearing and spins between 600 to 2,500 RPM, delivering a maximum static pressure of 3.24 mmH2O at a maximum noise level of 33 dB(A).

ID-Cooling doesn't appear to provide fan clips for slapping another cooling fan on top of the heatsink. However, we think consumers can probably find a creative way to add another fan in a push-and-pull configuration and improve heat dissipation if their PC case allows it.

The CPU cooler supports the AM4 socket from the AMD team and the LGA1200 and derivations of the LGA115x sockets from the Intel team. ID-Cooling rates the IS-47K with a cooling capacity up to 130W, which paves the way to a lot of possibilities in terms of processor selection.

Based on its specs, the IS-47K should be able to adequately cool the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or 10-core Intel Core i9-10900K. The chips are rated for 105W and 125W, respectively. Users would still have to make the necessary changes inside the motherboard's BIOS to ensure that the processor doesn't exceed the 130W threshold. As we've seen, the Ryzen 9 3950X can pull up to 145W, and the Core i9-10900K can draw up to 200W when you pushed the chips to the max.

ID-Cooling expects to start shipping the IS-47K to retailers around mid-June, so it should be available by the end of June or early July at a price of $44.99.