In Win Launches A1 ITX Case With Built-In Wireless Charger

20180420023911_64401

in win a1 2

in win a1 3

in win a1 4

20180420024103_51259

20180420024215_38611

in win a1 7 20180420023911_64401

in win a1 2

in win a1 3

in win a1 4

20180420024103_51259

20180420024215_38611

in win a1 7

The In Win A1 is a new compact ITX chassis that features a built-in wireless-charging spot on its top panel and a pre-installed PSU with pre-routed cables.

For the past several years, In Win has been bringing consistently high-quality and innovative products to the market. Today, it is one of few companies that people who value unique design and luxurious build quality can turn to for their chassis. Beyond its most exclusive “Signature” products, In Win produces a range of mid-range to high-end chassis. Like many of its contemporaries, In Win also produces PSUs and fans.

At last year’s Computex, In Win revealed a prototype compact ITX chassis called the Gaming Cube A1. Its big innovation was a top panel made from wood. Just over half a year later, In Win has launched the production version, and it’s simply called the A1. The obvious difference here is the loss of the wooden top panel; the A1 now sports a glass top panel with an embedded Qi wireless charger. The glass continues to the left-side panel, which can be easily removed by pulling two plungers. Elsewhere, the case is painted steel. The whole thing sits on a clear plastic base lit by a 4-pin RGB-LED strip.

Everyone who’s worked on an ITX build knows that the confined space can be a problem for standard ATX PSUs and their overly long cables. To make things more convenient, the In Win A1 comes with a pre-installed 600W, Bronze-certified PSU with pre-routed cables. There are two 6+2-pin connectors for more demanding graphics cards. Thanks to the efficient use of space, the A1 can fit CPU coolers up to 160mm in height, a graphics card up to 300mm in length, two 2.5” drives, and up to four 120mm fans. Water cooling is limited to a single 120mm radiator, which can only be mounted at the rear, however.

Availability of the A1 will begin in mid-May, but In Win didn’t announce an MSRP. It comes in black and white versions.