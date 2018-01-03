Trending

In Win Rolls Out 305 Chassis

By Cases 

Image 1 of 19

Image 2 of 19

Image 3 of 19

Image 4 of 19

Image 5 of 19

Image 6 of 19

Image 7 of 19

Image 8 of 19

Image 9 of 19

Image 10 of 19

Image 11 of 19

Image 12 of 19

Image 13 of 19

Image 14 of 19

Image 15 of 19

Image 16 of 19

Image 17 of 19

Image 18 of 19

Image 19 of 19

If you are in the market for a mid-tower ATX chassis with a tempered glass side panel, the In Win 305 might be right up your alley.  

In Win’s latest mid-tower case offering measures 500 x 248 x 484mm (HxWxD) and weighs in at 25lbs. The In Win 305 features a steel, plastic, and tempered glass construction and supports up to ATX motherboards. This case can accommodate CPU coolers up to 160mm in height and power supplies up to 200mm in length. Those of you running multi-GPU setups will be happy to know the chassis’ seven expansion slots permit the installation of graphics cards up to 350mm in length.

There are mounting locations for up to seven 120mm fans--three in the top, three in the bottom, and one in the rear--but as far as we can tell, there are no fans included with this chassis. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be installed in the top of the chassis. A 120mm radiator can be installed in the rear fan mounting location over the CPU socket area. Front I/O connectivity consists of two USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 port, a fan speed switch, and the standard set of HD audio jacks.

The 3mm-thick tempered glass side panel is tool-less, requiring just a simple press of the handle to remove. The metal panel on the opposite side of the chassis is attached via captured thumbscrews. The 305 is outfitted with removable dust filters in the front and on the bottom of the case.

The In Win 305 is available now in black or white with an MSRP of $115.

In Win 305
Dimensions (H x W x D)500 x 248 x 484mm
Weight25lbs
MaterialsSECC, Plastic Tempered glass
Motherboard SupportATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX
Drive Bays3.5” x 22.5” x 2
Expansion Slots7
Fan SupportFront: 120mm x 3  Bottom: 120mm x 3  Rear: 120mm x 1  
Radiator Support Up to 360mm
I/OUSB 2.0 x 2USB 3.0 x 2Audio x 1 MIC x 1
CPU Height160mm
GPU Length350mm
PSU Length200mm
Price$115
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • berezini 04 January 2018 07:24
    how much is that case without the crabby brand naming?
    Reply
  • gcorshia 13 January 2018 01:37
    115 on Amazon black version seems to be the only one left
    Reply
  • gcorshia 13 January 2018 01:37
    115.00 on amazon but only the black version
    Reply