In-Win's Polaris Fans Are (Almost) Here

Remember those cool (pun intended) Polaris fans In-Win had on display at Computex 2017? Well, it would seem they're finally ready for retail.
This new line of Polaris fans is available in three models; LED, RGB and RGB aluminum. Aside from RGB functionality and materials used in the construction these fans, specifications are the same across the board.
Measuring 120 x 120 x 25mm, these fans are capable of moving up to 43.3CFM at 1,280RPM, all the while remaining whisper-quiet at 20.2dB(A). At an ambient temperature of 25℃, these fans have a life expectancy of 35,000 hours and come with a two-year warranty.
The fans feature an 8-pin modular connector design that allows each fan to link to another to create a daisy chain effect. The downside is that a single Polaris RGB fan will not operate on its own: You must purchase the Polaris RGB Twin Pack first and daisy-chain the fans together.
Common features include a shockproof rubber stand, low-noise PWM fan, six center-mounted LEDs and, with the exception of the RGB aluminum model, a transparent fan frame.
The RGB-enabled models are compatible with Asus Aura Sync, MSI’s Mystic Light Sync, and Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion lighting effects.
In-Win said these fans will be available next week with an MSRP of $39 for a twin pack and $20 for additional single-pack fans.
|In-Win
|Polaris
|Fan Size
|120 x 120 x 25mm
|Voltage
|5V - 12V
|Power
|12V
|Speed
|500 ~ 1,280RPM
|Air Flow
|43.31CFM
|Noise
|20.2dB(A)
|Life Span
|35,000 Hours
|Warranty
|2 Years