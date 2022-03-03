Intel's ATX v3.0 PSU Standard Has More Power for GPUs

PSU Timings
In the following table the Legacy timings are for PSUs designed before 2020. For PSUs made in 2020 the Required column is in effect and the third column has the recommended timings for ALPM support.
Intel recommends that PSU manufacturers should label or provide at least information on the PSU timings T1 and T3, to allow mainboard manufacturers to optimize the turn-on time.
PS_ON# – REQUIRED
The PS_On signal's characteristics remain the same. See the table below, but there is a change here to support systems with ALPM. The PSU might be asked to turn back on immediately after it goes to standby so that voltage rails won't be zero. The new ATX spec states that the PSU must turn back on in such a scenario and, more specifically, after 100 ms of a PS_ON command to go to turn off.
Low Load Efficiency
The low-load efficiency requirements are easier to follow now. PSUs with 500W capacity or less are tested with a 10W load while higher capacity PSUs are tested with a 2% load. In all cases, the PSUs must have above 60% load (required), while it is recommended to have above 70%.
I do like that the new spec includes the CPU continuous power for HEDT CPUs. Makes the decision on a PSU much easier for people who need those CPUs. Also helps Intel as their CPUs are quite power hungry during boosting.
The over power safety IC logic is a lot more complicated and has to be a lot more accurate. 200% power for 100us 10% duty is a nebulous one as I don't think there's anything that fast out there. But also what happens when you start getting mixed spikes like 150% mixed with 200% and 110%?
Power = V*V/R. So you cut the resistance in half and your amps shoot through the roof. The cables in the spec will heat up QUICKLY. As the power grows, the amount of power lost to heat exponentially grows. So you are dealing with an exponential heat problem with mixed amperages and duty cycles. It will require a total waste heat power table that tracks over time.
Yeah, maybe since I don't see any announced in conjunction with the spec finalization, it's probably a bigger task for the PSU OEMs along with little need for it now. That, combined with parts shortages, probably means we won't see these new PSUs until late 2022 or even 2023.