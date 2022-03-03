Intel's ATX v3.0 PSU Standard Has More Power for GPUs

DC Output Voltage Regulation
We expected from Intel to throw away the not required, any more, -12V rail but to our surprise it kept it! It is optional yes, but in our opinion it should not be included any more.
The lower limit at +12V on all connectors but the PCIe ones has been changed from -5% to -7% to allow the PSUs to be pass our transient tests with the increased loads that the new ATX spec introduced (200% of the PSU's max capacity for 100μs). This means that the min allowed voltage at +12V is now 11.2V. Intel also states that the nominal voltage on this rail can be increased up to 12.2V to not allow for lower than 11.2V. The voltage tolerances shown in the table above are required on all connectors.
Output Transient Step Sizes
There are some changes in the transient load step sizes, shown in the table below.
Given the new PCIe 5.0 requirements, the step size at +12V3/4 has vastly increased from 80% (Recommended) at up to 300%. The load-changing repetition rate remains the same at 50 Hz to 10 kHz. There is also a significant increase in the slew rate, from 1A/μs to 5.0 A/μs for the +12V rails. If the PSU has 450W or lower capacity it doesn't have 12VHPWR connectors, the slew rate at +12V drops to 2.5 A/μs.
I do like that the new spec includes the CPU continuous power for HEDT CPUs. Makes the decision on a PSU much easier for people who need those CPUs. Also helps Intel as their CPUs are quite power hungry during boosting.
The over power safety IC logic is a lot more complicated and has to be a lot more accurate. 200% power for 100us 10% duty is a nebulous one as I don't think there's anything that fast out there. But also what happens when you start getting mixed spikes like 150% mixed with 200% and 110%?
Power = V*V/R. So you cut the resistance in half and your amps shoot through the roof. The cables in the spec will heat up QUICKLY. As the power grows, the amount of power lost to heat exponentially grows. So you are dealing with an exponential heat problem with mixed amperages and duty cycles. It will require a total waste heat power table that tracks over time.
Yeah, maybe since I don't see any announced in conjunction with the spec finalization, it's probably a bigger task for the PSU OEMs along with little need for it now. That, combined with parts shortages, probably means we won't see these new PSUs until late 2022 or even 2023.