CPU Deal: Intel Core i9-9900K now $100 off at Best Buy

As Intel slashes more CPU prices amid AMD shortages , one particularly high-end processor (that we really like) has just seen a deep $100 price cut.

For a limited time over at Best Buy, you can pick up an Intel Core i9-9900K for just $339. But hurry, it’s available for today only!

This 8-core, 16-thread CPU is one of the best you can get for Z390 motherboards, offering performance and stability to satisfy enthusiasts and pros alike.View Deal

As you can read in our Intel Core i9-9900K review , we are big fans of this processor. In fact, we gave it a highly coveted Editor’s Choice award for its high clock speeds, high amount of cores and performance-boosting Solder TIM.

Our main critique was the cost, but with a discount this deep, this processor offers an awesome bang for your buck. Especially when you see how high it ranks amongst other competitive processors, achieving 105.1 FPS in our Geomean test suite.

So, if you’re not too bothered about getting the latest and greatest, and you’re just looking for a high performance CPU with plenty of headroom, this is a great option.