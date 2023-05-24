Intel Core i9 Buyers Can Add a 280 GB Optane SSD for $1 at Amazon

In other words, you can get the Intel Optane drive for almost free.

Intel Core i9 and Optane bundle
Amazon has put together an almost irresistible offer for those who are interested in acquiring one of Intel’s Core i9-12900K or Core i9-12900KF processors. The site is bundling a 280 GB Intel Optane drive with these powerful processors for ‘almost free’ – i.e. the bundle costs just $1 more than the processor on its own.

We published our extensive review of the Intel Core i9-12900K back in July 2022, noting that this processor allowed Intel to retake the gaming crown. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, and PC enthusiasts and gamers now have even better choices if money is no object – like the 6 GHz Intel Core i9-13900KS, for example – but they aren’t bundled with almost free Optane SSDs.

The Intel Optane 900P SSD that is part of this Amazon bundle comes as a PCIe add-in card and has a capacity of 280 GB. We reviewed both this 280 GB capacity version and the larger 480 GB capacity card back in 2017. Yes, that is a long time ago, but when it arrived we noted that it was “purportedly the fastest consumer SSD known to mankind.” This drive also came with a price premium due to the speed on offer and the use of the scarce 3D XPoint memory. Intel's Optane 900P SSD offers a sequential transfer speed that are would not be amazing in 2023 (max 2.5 GB/s) but it still achieves PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD challenging low queue depth performance.

Intel Core i9 12900K plus Intel Optane 900P 280GB for $353

Intel Core i9 12900KF plus Intel Optane 900P 280GB for $399

If this 12th Gen Core i9 CPU and Optane SSD combo works for you, you can grab them right now via Amazon using the links above.

