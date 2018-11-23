Intel NUC 8 VR, 8GB RAM and 250GB SSD Bundle Now $729

UPDATE: Newegg has created a new bundle deal, which is covered below.

If there's one thing we like, it's big performance that comes in small packages like the NUC 8 VR. We had a chance to put Intel's small yet muscular NUC 8 VR through its paces back in March and came away impressed.

There is a catch, though. You're on the hook for your own storage, memory, and operating system. Now Newegg has the NUC 8 VR in a bundle deal that includes 8GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4-2400 memory and a 250GB WD Blue SSD. This bundle deal weighs in at $729.99, which is $186.98 below normal pricing. Overall, this deal helps simplify the process of getting the powerful NUC up and running.

If the ability to overclock the processor, graphics, and memory isn't impressive enough, consider the incredible amount of connectivity on offer. The NUC can power up to six displays and supports all modern interfaces, like DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt, and USB 3.1 Gen 2.

The NUC8i7HVK NUC comes packing an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8809G that rides on the same package as an AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics chip that's complemented by 4GB of HBM2. Yes, you read that right. Intel and AMD worked together to bring the processing unit to market, and the fruits of that odd partnership are plenty impressive: We easily gamed at 1080p in several popular titles, even with high-quality settings.

