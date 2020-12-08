This Lenovo 22-Inch IPS Monitor is Only $69 at Newegg

Getting an IPS display on a budget isn't impossible. In fact, today is one of the best days to snag one—this 22-inch Lenovo IPS monitor is marked down to just $69 at Newegg.

Lenovo 22-Inch FHD IPS Monitor: was $99, now $69 at Newegg

This screen might not be expensive but it certainly has value. It has an FHD resolution on an IPS panel which measures in at 1920 x 1080. It also has multiple video input options including both HDMI and VGA. Plus, it supports AMD FreeSync, for anyone looking to game on it.

According to the specs, it has Low Blue Light settings to help reduce eye strain. It comes with a tilt-adjustable stand but you can easily mount it to an arm or wall using a compatible VESA mount.



This monitor is probably best for either a budget build or a secondary display, thanks to its small size and lack of special features, but it's a great starting point at $70.

Check out the Lenovo L22e-20 product page at Newegg for more specs, details, and checkout options. This offer expires on Sunday, Dec 13th. Be sure to check back throughout the holiday as we continue to share the best deals on tech we can find.