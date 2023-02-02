LG Releases OLED Monitor Inspired by Dragonfly Eyes

LG and partners are preparing to release gaming monitors featuring third-generation OLED panels, later this month. This is gratifying to see, as LG launched the new OLED panels, based on its latest Meta technology, with reference made only to the home TV market, during the recent CES 2023 expo.

The key claimed attractions of LG META technology OLED panels are that they offer “60 percent brighter images and 30 percent wider viewing angles than conventional OLED displays.” This is largely the result of the use of a ‘Micro Lens Array’ (MLA) inspired by the structure of dragonfly eyes. In practice, the MLA maximizes light emission from the OLED panel, and then LG applies a ‘META Booster,’ brightness-enhancing algorithm.

(Image credit: LG)

Thankfully, LG provided some performance stats for its new Meta technology monitors, to put their value into some perspective. When it launched the technology for TVs it said the new displays will hit up to 2,100 nits of brightness. Combined with the inherent deep blacks of OLED panels, this is going to make for some extremely punchy contrast stats.

The number of micro lenses used by LG’s third-gen OLED (or Meta) displays to boost the maximum brightness and viewing angles of the panels is mind-boggling. According to the company, every pixel of a Meta OLED screen is accompanied by 5,117 micro lenses. In its 77-inch 4K OLED TV, showcased at CES 2023, this means that there were over 42 billion micro lenses in the display.

(Image credit: LG)

OLED-Info reports that LG will be applying MLA technology to gaming monitors, too. Two monitors are known to feature the newest gen OLED panels with MLA: the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B or the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM. We previously reported upon these monitors, before it was established exactly what display panel would be used be the shipping hardware.

The LG model is currently up for pre-order (opens in new tab) at $999, but if you click through it is actually ready to ship. Asus’ monitor is expected to become available sometime in the current quarter. We will see if these monitors are really good enough to join the ranks of our Best Gaming Monitors 2023 picks, in due course.