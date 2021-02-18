Lian Li Shows Off Four Glorious New Cases, Including Updated O11D Evo

Lian Li might be enjoying the fullest success of its existing case lineup, but the company isn't sitting idly by. Today, Lian Li is unveiling four new cases in its 2021 Expo, which is set to kick off in a couple hours. Meanwhile, we've got a few pictures and details about the cases they're about to show off, so we're bringing those to you early. So without further ado, let's dig in:

All-new O11D Evo

(Image credit: Lian Li)

The O11D Evo is meant to slot in as an airflow-optimized version of the original O11 Dynamic, bringing features to the table that the O11D XL such as rear exhaust, RGB lighting, and better cooling, but at the same footprint and similar dimensions of the 'regular-sized' O11D. It will support up to E-ATX motherboards, GPUs up to 445mm long, PSUs up to 200mm in length, and a plethora of storage options. Of course, being a case built for cooling, fan and radiator support is ample too.

Of course, we're really looking forward to this case. One of the things we liked about the O11D Mini is that it did away with the painted steel exterior panels and replaced them for aluminum, and the same is coming to the O11D Evo -- the top and side panels are either made of glass or aluminum for a much more premium finish, and supposedly better airflow as the panels themselves are said to act as the air filters.

SFX Goodness: A4-H20

(Image credit: Lian Li)

Built in collaboration with the community-born DAN-cases, the A4-H20 brings a much-needed update to the Dan A4 case. This one supports 240mm radiators along with 2.7-slot GPUs up to 315mm long -- and that's big news for a case that's only 10.4 liters in size.

But Wait, More SFX Joy: The All-New Q58

(Image credit: Lian Li)

If you're not dead-set on an absolutely tiny enclosure, but still want something small, capable, and pretty, the Q58 might be for you. At 14.3 liters in volume, it's still a small case, but it's capable of housing GPUs up to 320 mm long next to the mesh intake on the side for great cooling, and you can fit up to a 280mm radiator for cooling the CPU. With a half-glass half-mesh intake on the side, RGB, machined aluminum front panel, this is a case that appears to strike a great balance between looks and cooling, and we can't wait to get it on the test bench.

Some Full-Tower Love Too: V3000+

(Image credit: Lian Li)

But of course, there's always a crowd that wants full-tower cases. For them, Lian Li is updating the V3000 into the V3000+. The V3000 isn't exactly old dating back to 2017, but it's looks are tad out of date with today's trends and we can see the potential for an update. This is a massive full-tower case that will house two systems, two power supplies, GPUs up to 420mm in length, up to 16 hard drives or 19 SSDs, and of course there's a plethora of tempered glass, venting, and classy but subtle RGB accents with a remote control.

Full Details Coming Soon

At this time, this is all the information we have. The Expo is premiering in a few hours, so be sure to tune in.