Best Black Friday Deals on PC Hardware: GPU, CPU and PC Sales

Refresh

Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Now $269 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $269 at Dell (was $329) The Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor is marked down to its lowest price ever today at the Dell web store. It has a recommended price of $329 but right now is listed at just $269. This gaming monitor features a 27-inch LED-backlit IPS panel. It has a dense resolution that measures up to 2560 x 1440px. The S2721DGF is also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified. The refresh rate for this gaming monitor can reach as high as 165Hz while the response time can get as low as 1ms. It covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a maximum brightness of 400 nits. There are a few video inputs to choose from including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort. A 3.5mm jack is available for external audio peripherals. This monitor is supported by a limited 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell. We reviewed the Dell S2721DGF back in 2021 and praised its excellent HDR performance, strong color accuracy and wide DCI-P3 color coverage. On our tests, we found that the S2721DGF can reproduce an impressive 92.8 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 137.7 percent of the sRGB color gamut. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Apple MacBook Air Laptop 2020 Now $799 (Image credit: Amazon) Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2020): now $799 at Amazon (was $999) The Apple MacBook Air Laptop 2020 edition is available today at Amazon for $799. This laptop has a recommended price of $999 which means this discount saves users $200. The offer comes with optional free shipping for Amazon Prime members and currently is listed without an expiration date. This offer applies to all of the colors including Gold, Silver and Space Gray. It uses an Apple 8-core GPU which outputs to a 13-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600px. The laptop uses an Apple M1 processor which has 8 cores—4 of which are dedicated as performance cores with the other 4 used as efficiency cores. It can reach a maximum speed of 3.1 GHz. Memory-wise, it ships with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB internal SSD. There are four USB ports to use along with two Thunderbolt ports. It can connect to WiFi networks using 802.11ax wireless connections. According to Apple, the battery can last up to 18 hours.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU Drops to $129 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU: was $149, now $125 at Amazon Today at Amazon, you can find the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor at one of its best prices. It usually goes for around $149 but right now is discounted to $129. It’s listed without an expiration date and also comes with optional free shipping for Amazon Prime members. This processor first debuted in April of 2022. It has a total of 6 cores and 12 threads with a base speed of 3.5 GHz. With Max Boost enabled, it can reach speeds as high as 4.4 GHz. It can support PCIe 4.0 and can use 128 GB of DDR4-3200 via two memory channels. We reviewed the Ryzen 5 5600 when it came out (and cost $199) and foud that it was pretty good for 1080p gaming as it returned an average frame rate of 152 fps on our test suite. (Image credit: Future)