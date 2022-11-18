Live
Best Black Friday Deals on PC Hardware: GPU, CPU and PC Sales
We're tracking sales on the best components and systems.
Black Friday, the annual deal-a-palooza, occurs on Friday, November 25th this year. However, Black Friday season is already in full swing, with major retailers offering Black Friday deals on PCs and components such as SSDs, CPUs, graphics cards, motherboards and more. You can even find savings on monitors, peripherals and 3D printers.
Below, we're highlighting the very best Black Friday deals you can get now, based on our research and expertise. You can also find comprehensive lists of deals on our best CPU deals, SSD deals, graphics card deals, gaming PC deals and 3D printer deals pages.
Quick Links: Black Friday Deals
- Amazon: Up to 28% off Crucial SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Up to 57% off Samsung SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Up to $600 off gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Save up to $950 on gaming laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Save up to $500 on non-gaming laptops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 50% on laptops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 36% on monitors (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 36% on gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Up to $200 off Graphics Cards (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Save Up to $150 on CPUs (opens in new tab)
Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Now $269
- Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $269 at Dell (was $329)
The Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor is marked down to its lowest price ever today at the Dell web store. It has a recommended price of $329 but right now is listed at just $269.
This gaming monitor features a 27-inch LED-backlit IPS panel. It has a dense resolution that measures up to 2560 x 1440px. The S2721DGF is also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified.
The refresh rate for this gaming monitor can reach as high as 165Hz while the response time can get as low as 1ms. It covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a maximum brightness of 400 nits.
There are a few video inputs to choose from including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort. A 3.5mm jack is available for external audio peripherals. This monitor is supported by a limited 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell.
We reviewed the Dell S2721DGF back in 2021 and praised its excellent HDR performance, strong color accuracy and wide DCI-P3 color coverage. On our tests, we found that the S2721DGF can reproduce an impressive 92.8 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 137.7 percent of the sRGB color gamut.
Apple MacBook Air Laptop 2020 Now $799
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2020): now $799 at Amazon (was $999)
The Apple MacBook Air Laptop 2020 edition is available today at Amazon for $799. This laptop has a recommended price of $999 which means this discount saves users $200. The offer comes with optional free shipping for Amazon Prime members and currently is listed without an expiration date.
This offer applies to all of the colors including Gold, Silver and Space Gray. It uses an Apple 8-core GPU which outputs to a 13-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600px.
The laptop uses an Apple M1 processor which has 8 cores—4 of which are dedicated as performance cores with the other 4 used as efficiency cores. It can reach a maximum speed of 3.1 GHz. Memory-wise, it ships with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB internal SSD.
There are four USB ports to use along with two Thunderbolt ports. It can connect to WiFi networks using 802.11ax wireless connections. According to Apple, the battery can last up to 18 hours.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU Drops to $129
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU: was $149, now $125 at Amazon
Today at Amazon, you can find the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor at one of its best prices. It usually goes for around $149 but right now is discounted to $129. It’s listed without an expiration date and also comes with optional free shipping for Amazon Prime members.
This processor first debuted in April of 2022. It has a total of 6 cores and 12 threads with a base speed of 3.5 GHz. With Max Boost enabled, it can reach speeds as high as 4.4 GHz. It can support PCIe 4.0 and can use 128 GB of DDR4-3200 via two memory channels.
We reviewed the Ryzen 5 5600 when it came out (and cost $199) and foud that it was pretty good for 1080p gaming as it returned an average frame rate of 152 fps on our test suite.
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD Drops to $149
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2 TB SSD: now $149 at Newegg (was $199)
The Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2 TB SSD is available today at Newegg for $149 when using promo code 5BFBYA5297 at checkout. The promo code is part of a limited offer but so far there has been no expiration specified for the discount. The purchase is offered with optional free shipping.
This discount is for the 2 TB model but other capacities are available as well including 250 GB, 500 GB and 1 TB. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and uses Samsung 9x-layer V-NAND TLC. All of the drives in this line use Samsung 9x-layer V-NAND TLC memory and support PCIe 3.0 4x along with NVMe 1.3.
The Samsung 970 EVO Plus uses the Samsung Phoenix microcontroller. According to Samsung, it can reach speeds as high as 3,500 / 3,300 Mbps. We reviewed this SSD when it debuted and overall appreciated its performance which is only heightened by today’s discount. It’s supported by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung that voids should the drive reach 1,200 TBW.
Get instant access to breaking news, in-depth reviews and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Hardware. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.