Logitech G203 Lightsync Mouse Only $14 at Newegg

The Logitech G203 Lightsync is already a budget mouse, but thanks to a new deal at Newegg, now it's even cheaper. It's usually priced around $40, but today is just $14, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen since it launched in June 2020.

In our Logitech G203 Lightsync review earlier this year, we were impressed by its comfortable texture and wide variety of available colors. Our chief complaints that prevent it from being the best gaming mouse were the rubber cable, which can drag on your desk when scrolling around, and the lack of onboard memory support. But for the price, this is still a pretty slick name-brand deal, putting it well above the less well-known competitors you're more likely to find in the teens.

If you're still on the fence, I'll personally vouch for the performance of this mouse as it's the one I use daily on my main gaming PC. The DPI maxes out at 8K, but that's plenty to keep up with all of my needs from gaming to 3D rendering in various CAD applications.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: was $40, now $14 at Newegg

This RGB gaming mouse from Logitech is wired, using a USB-A interface to connect. It has six programmable buttons and one scroll wheel.

This is a wired gaming mouse that connects via USB Type-A. It has 6 buttons total, each of which can be programmed with custom macros. It also features a scroll wheel, which isn't always guaranteed at such low prices.

The buttons use metal spring button tensioning for clicky, tactile feedback. There's also a large RGB zone along the mouse's lower half, which you can customize using Logitech's G HUB application.

