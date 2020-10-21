Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse Just $35 at Amazon

Improve your MMO game twenty-fold with this 20-button Logitech G600 gaming mouse. It usually goes for $79 but is available through Amazon for just $35 today.

This offer is one of many deals on tech we're rounding up as the holiday season approaches. We're less than two months away from Black Friday but there are plenty of deals between now and then to indulge in, including on the best gaming mice.

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $35 @Amazon

This RGB gaming mouse from Logitech is discounted to just $35 at Amazon. It has over 20 buttons that can be programmed with custom functions.

The G600 has 20 total buttons with 12 on the side in the form of a thumb panel. The G-shift button can be used to trigger a second function for each button.

You can customize the RGB backlight behind the buttons, as well. This is a wired USB mouse featuring a laser sensor. It has a maximum DPI of 8200 and a weight of 133 grams.